The statements of the Colombian pop star

Shakira will not stop. The Colombian pop star promised more attacks on Gerard Piqué. In any case, she has decided that the time to keep quiet is over. “I discovered that I was less fragile than I thought and music was my main survival tool,” said the Colombian, referring to her worst personal period after the breakup with Piqué. But not all evil has a silver lining.

“I was surprised that I could make lemonade out of the tartest lemons,” Shakira continued, using a metaphor. This is how singer Shakira defined her latest musical successes during her worst personal phase, after her breakup with Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children, Milan and Sasha. The period you are going through from a professional point of view is a sort of “honeymoon”. Shakira is “very in love” with her work, as she stated during her participation in Billboard’s Latin Music Week in Miami Beach (Florida, United States). But the singer has no intention of stopping: “There are many things I want to say, things to prove musically, but the time will come.” Piqué’s ex feels “very inspired, full of desire”. The move to Miami, where she reconnected with professional colleagues and friends, was a major influence, while her time in Barcelona was characterized by “a lot of ideas left in the air” and being “with one foot on the brake “. Regarding the now very famous ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, she declared: “They told me: ‘Change the lyrics, it can’t come out’, and I replied that I’m not a UN diplomat, I’m a woman , a wounded wolf. Now it’s no longer like that, now no one tells the artist who to associate with or what to do. Today everything has changed, today singing in Spanish is the coolest thing you can do.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of sports gossip without missing any updates, stay connected to Golssip to discover all the news of the day.

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 11:28)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED