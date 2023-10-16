Suara.com – Actress in the popular drama series Sex Education, Aimee Lou Wood, has been vocal about defending Palestinians on her personal social media.

This is different from most Western artists, who tend to turn a blind eye to what is happening in that country.

Since a few days ago, the 29 year old woman who plays the character Aimee Gibbs has also shared many posts about her views regarding the Palestinian and Israeli conflicts.

Recently, Aimee shared a United Nations (UN) or UN press release, which noted the possibility of ethnic cleansing in Palestine by the Israeli army.

“The UN has finally admitted that there is ethnic cleansing,” Aimee wrote as a caption for the screenshot she shared, made by Suara.com Tuesday (17/10/2023).

The press release itself contains the views of an expert who fears instant ethnic cleansing of Palestine, and calls for an immediate ceasefire.

“A UN rights expert today warned that the Palestinian people are in grave danger of ethnic cleansing and called on the international community to immediately mediate a ceasefire between warring Hamas and Israeli occupation forces,” the release said.

This is not Aimee’s only post on Instagram made to support the Palestinian people. He even closed the comments column because he received many negative comments because he had sided with the Palestinians.

Aimee Lou Wood herself is an English actress. He is one of the main characters in the Netflix series Sex Education. Thanks to her role in the drama, she won the BAFTA television award for Best Female Comedy Performance.

