Suara.com – Sevilla is ready to host the top of the standings, Real Madrid in the 10th match of the 2023/2024 Spanish League at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Saturday (21/10) evening at 23:30 WIB. This duel will be very special for veteran defender Sergio Ramos.

Sergio Ramos, who has returned to strengthen his childhood club, Sevilla, will reunite with the club that made his name and defended him for 16 years, Real Madrid.

After winning 22 trophies with Real Madrid, including five LaLiga titles and four Champions League titles, Ramos parted ways with the Spanish capital club in 2021 to stay at French capital club Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons.

After leaving PSG, the 37 year old defender moved back to Spain to join his childhood club, Sevilla.

This season, Ramos has started four matches for the Andalusian side, twice in the Spanish League and twice in Europe.

On Saturday (21/10) evening WIB, the former Spanish national team captain will play against Los Blancos – Real Madrid’s nickname – for the first time since his first period at Sevilla.

The last time Ramos faced Real Madrid was in 2005, when he was wearing a Sevilla shirt for the first time and he scored a superb goal in a 2-2 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

However, Sevilla President Jose Maria Carrasco doubts that Ramos will celebrate if he scores a goal in tonight’s match.

Carrasco is well aware how emotional the match against Real Madrid was for Ramos.

“I imagine he won’t celebrate his goal. I haven’t asked him, but I imagine he won’t,” Carrasco told Radio Marca.

“Even though he comes from Sevilla and grew up here, his two homes are Sevilla and Real Madrid.”

Meanwhile, from the Real Madrid camp, the spotlight will of course return to the sensational English midfielder, Jude Bellingham, who so far has been unstoppable in his first season with Real Madrid.

Even though he is only 20 years old, Bellingham has already made a splash in LaLiga after his move last summer from Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham has featured in a playmaking position behind Los Blancos’ two strikers and this position has seen him thrive both in Spain and Europe.

Bellingham has phenomenally scored eight goals in eight Spanish League matches this season. His tally makes him the league’s top scorer and one of the favorites to win the Pichichi award if he continues to perform consistently for the rest of the season.

This is certainly extraordinary considering that Bellingham is not a striker.

Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham. (doc. AFP)

“I get a little better every time I play,” Bellingham said.

“Since the last few months, I have really timed my entry into the penalty box and when I arrive, I arrive with great hunger,” explained the midfielder about his good performance.

“This is a club I want to be at for the next 10-15 years of my life. I love it there,” said Bellingham.

Whatever it is, Real Madrid is certainly aiming for victory at Sevilla headquarters tonight to be able to maintain its position at the top of the Spanish League standings.

Los Blancos are currently at the top with 24 points from the nine matches they have played, two points ahead of Girona who is in second place and three points ahead of Real Madrid who is in third place.

On the other hand, Sevilla is hoping to bounce back under a new coach after losing four times and winning just two of eight league games this season.

The team nicknamed Los Nervionenses decided to replace coach Jose Luis Mendilibar with Diego Alonso. The new captain will make his official debut with Sevilla in this match against Real Madrid.

You can watch the Sevilla vs Real Madrid match tonight live streaming by clicking the following link.