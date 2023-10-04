Seven of the 50 employees fired by BioWare a month ago are suing the studio for receiving less compensation than they were entitled to, and are now demanding compensation for the Dragon Age studio’s “unreasonable mistreatment.”

BioWarethe studio known for the sagas Dragon Age y Mass Effectannounced the dismissal of 50 people last August due to a “necessary and inevitable” reorganization, a common phenomenon that is happening in dozens of companies (the most recent, Epic Games or Twitch).

At the time, the studio released a statement bowing its head, apologizing and ensuring that the layoffs had been carried out giving facilities to those affected.

However, seven of those fifty people fired have sued the studio in Alberta, Canada, claiming that the compensation they were offered was too low.

“Although we support our colleagues, we find it difficult to understand why BioWare is letting us down at this difficult time”

As explained in GamesIndustry.biz, Alberta law requires that all layoffs without cause give those affected at least one month’s salary for each year worked, which in the case of these people is an average of 14 years.

The litigants claim that BioWare offered them “significantly less” and ignored attempts at negotiation. Now, in addition to the settlement they are owed, they demand compensation for BioWare’s “unreasonable mistreatment.”

And they also allude to the difficulties they will now have in finding work, due to the number of layoffs that are taking place in the sector and the confidentiality contracts of Dragon Age Dreadwolf, which prevents them from publishing any of the work they have done in recent years. years in their portfolios.

At the moment, BioWare work on the new Dragon Age as well as in the next Mass Effect. Despite high expectations, it is a study that has been dead weight for too long for Electronic Arts (which has also cut staff).

BioWare accumulates too many failures (Mass Effect Andromeda in 2017, Anthem in 2019) and has not released a successful game since Dragon Age Inquisition in 2014, whose next game is not expected for at least a year.