Today Sony gave a lot to talk about after it officially revealed the rumored PlayStation 5 Slim model. However, the news was somewhat bittersweet, since along with this announcement it was reported that PlayStation 5 accessories will increase in price.

This was confirmed on the official PlayStation portal in Japan, where Sony announced that the products in the accessories line for its home console will be sold around 20% more expensive starting next October 18.

Will PlayStation 5 accessories also increase in price in Mexico and the West?

It is important to make it clear that this increase will not apply to the PlayStation 5 consoles, which suffered a price increase 1 year ago, so the price of all its models will remain the same.

Products affected by the change will be the Pulse 3D headset, HD Camera, Remote Control, and a variety of DualSense models.

These are some of the PlayStation 5 peripherals that will increase in price in Japan

Unfortunately, Sony did not express the reasons for the price increase in these products and so far has not talked about price increases in other regions outside of Japan, so apparently this measure will not affect more markets, so fans They should be calm for the moment.

Below we leave you with a comparative list of the peripherals affected by the price increase in Japan (via Video Games Chronicle).

DualSense Wireless Controller (White and Midnight Black) — ¥7678 JPY to ¥9480 JPY DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, Starlight Blue and Gray Camouflage) — ¥7678 JPY to ¥9480 JPY Pulse 3D Wireless Headphones — ¥10,978 JPY to ¥12,980 JPY HD Camera — ¥6,578 JPY to ¥7,980 JPY Remote control — ¥3,278 JPY to ¥3,980 JPY

What do you think this change in the price of PlayStation 5 accessories in Japan is due to? Tell us in the comments.

