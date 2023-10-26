Around 7pm on Wednesday evening (1am in Italy) there were two armed attacks in Lewiston, the second largest city in the US state of Maine: several people were killed and dozens injured. Local authorities have not yet officially announced how many people were killed, but law enforcement officials who spoke anonymously to several American media outlets – including the Associated Press news agency and the Washington Post – said that it would be at least 16. It is a number however described as provisional and which could rise.

The attacks took place at a restaurant and a bowling alley in the city. Police have so far identified only one suspect in both attacks: Robert Card, a shooting instructor in the US Army Reserves. Card is currently wanted by the Maine police: there are hundreds of police officers looking for him in Lewiston and surrounding areas. Local authorities told people in several towns in the area to take refuge in their homes and not go out. The motivations for the attacks are currently unclear.

Police said they found in Lisbon, a small town not far from Lewiston, a vehicle believed to have been used by Card to drive to the sites of the attacks.

Hospitals in the area have recalled all available staff and suspended non-urgent treatments in order to treat the many people injured in the attacks.