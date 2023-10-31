Several Indian opposition politicians on Tuesday accused the country’s government of trying to illicitly access their phones. They presented as evidence some messages received from Apple, the company that produced all the phones involved, saying that the phones were “the target of an attack by state-funded agents”. India’s IT minister said he was concerned and had asked Apple to cooperate in the investigation.

Apple said it could not trace the login attempt to any hacker group, and that it is possible that some notifications were a false alarm or, conversely, that other login attempts went undetected. According to an opposition spokesperson, Apple’s statements would be a “non-denial” of the concreteness of the attack. The Indian government had already been accused of spying on the devices of politicians, activists and journalists in 2021, using Pegasus spyware.

