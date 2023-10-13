This Thursday in Hollywood and grouped under the non-profit organization Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), more than 700 American entertainment personalities signed a letter to condemn Hamas’ attacks on Israel and demand the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Among the signatories of this letter are Michael Douglas, Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Debra Messing, Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, Haim Saban, Irving Azoff, Ynon Kreiz , Mark Hamill, Howie Mandel or Bella Thorne, among others.

This is the first major joint statement made by international celebrities in the entertainment field. who, however, have not commented on the subsequent siege that the Israeli army maintains against the Palestinian enclave.

“The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades came true when Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns,” reads the text in reference to the attack that the Jewish state suffered last Saturday while an infiltration from Gaza was taking place that still has the country in a “state of war.”

Likewise, CCFP called on other professional colleagues to “do everything in their power and urge the terrorist organization (Hamas) to return the innocent hostages to their families.”

“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions. They are barbaric acts of terrorism that everyone must denounce. “They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere,” the Creative Community for Peace statement continues.

The number of deaths in Israel from that surprise attack by the Islamist movement Hamas exceeded 1,300 this Thursday and the injured are already close to 3,500, while the Israeli bombings in Gaza have already caused 1,530 deaths and at least 6,600 injured.

On the other hand, the Israeli government has reported that more than 100 people have been kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza as hostages.

