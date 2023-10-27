The wait for Alan Wake 2 is over and, although fans of the saga should already be more or less clear about where the shots are going to go this time in Bright Falls, this time Alan Wake 2 has changed enough that we are all newbies to this adventure.

To make the challenge ahead of you more bearable, especially if you aim for the highest difficulties of the game, there are several concepts that should be internalized as soon as possible. Not only to be able to get the most out of the game, but also to end up succumbing to the darkness that hangs over you in Alan Wake 2.

Search the maps

Your first objective when arriving at a new area should be to get the map of it and the buildings that you must visit in the adventure. Unlike what happened in Control, here they have put a lot of effort into making all of its settings more recognizable and less labyrinthine.

But despite good intentions, there are areas like Saga Forest or Alan’s hotel that can be a headache when it comes to finding your way, so go to places where you would normally find a map (an information booth, lobbies , panels with signs) to be able to know at all times if you should turn left or right at that intersection.

Explore everything you can

The map will show you which areas you have been to and which ones you have left to visit, so make sure you visit all the ones that are still gray and allow you to pass. This is of vital importance for two things, the improvements that we will talk about below, and the resources in the form of batteries and ammunition.

It is very easy for a fight to get out of hand Alan Wake 2, and that means spending a huge amount of bullets on enemies even if you have enough skill to shoot accurately and quickly at weak points. I assure you that you don’t want to find yourself without ammunition when three bullets are thrown at you.

You need the improvements

Although the collectibles that are transformed into perks for Alan and Saga may seem secondary at first, I highly recommend you look up as many as you can. Accessing improvements such as marking key points on the map or having your bullets do more damage ends up being vital.

If a collectible sticks out to you, remember that those that involve puzzles in the case of Saga go directly to the board in your mental room, from where you can review the ones you have already seen to try to discover if there is one you can return to to complete it.





Make use of the shoe box

Although there are improvements in the form of perks They can help you with this, generally the spaces in your inventory end up filling up quite quickly. Make use of the shoe boxes in the storage rooms to, for example, avoid carrying ammunition for weapons that you have not yet obtained. You’re going to need as much space as possible to store your looter raids.

If you are missing something, come back later

Although the game does not push you to do so at any time, Saga can change the scene whenever he wants and has the car at hand. The possibility means that, as the tide goes out as you progress through the story and some areas of the map become open, places that were previously impassable are now completely within your reach. You can count on there always being something hidden worth searching for.

Recover Alan’s Light Charges

When you are in the Dark place, especially when there is a shadow on your heels, you will often have the impulse to run away after opening an area using your lamp. Still there. Make sure first that the light you just used can be recovered.

You can have up to four at a time and there are times when you will need several to advance. When that point in the game arrives, I assure you that you will not have any desire to go back to that subway entrance that you left open and that is no longer of any use to you.





Fight with more patience than skill

The fights are a marathon, not a sprint, so if you want to save ammo and take out enemies calmly, I recommend that you focus on aiming for the head to destabilize and quickly look for the perfect angle to deal damage through weak points.

Otherwise you are going to have two problems: the desperation of seeing how your ammunition goes down uncontrollably, and the despair of seeing how the enemies are actually a sponge of bullets that have no intention of falling. Use the dodge and roll by hitting the joystick twice to take enemies’ backs and find a comfortable area to fire again.

