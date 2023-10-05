The change in style of Assassin’s Creed Mirage may be a bit overwhelming for those coming from the most recent installments, so to help you out and get the most out of your stealth experience, I have chosen the seven things that I would have liked to know before starting to play.

Also be careful for those of you who are already regulars of the saga and your adventure with the Assassins’ Creed is long overdue, because there are also some tricks and tips that could come in handy to get the most out of the game.

Remember that you are a murderer

Although during the last installments we had gotten used to getting out of situations with a sword blow in Assassin’s Creed Mirage It is essential to focus on stealth and assassinations. Not only because the weapons no longer have numbers with which to turn the situation around against weaker rivals, but because the possibility of seeing yourself surrounded by many enemies is quite high.

Silent assassination should always be your main option. As soon as you get the hang of it, you will understand that it is, by far, the easiest way to overcome the challenges that it will gradually throw in your face.

Aim for long distance tools

It is easy for you to make the mistake at the beginning of the game of focusing on certain tools that are apparently going to be more useful to you, such as the smoke bomb to get out of a situation in which you have screwed up.

However, targeting other types of additional weapons such as dart It is the easiest way to prevent that from happening at some point. And if it serves as an additional excuse, it also comes in handy in hand-to-hand combat to take down larger and better protected enemies.

Steal everything you can

Get used to using the steal mechanic as many times as you can as soon as possible. If you constantly activate the special view to discover objectives and enemies when walking through the streets, from time to time you will see people carrying a golden bag on their belt. Approach them and use the stealing minigamebecause it is the easiest and fastest way to get coins and resources to improve your equipment and tools.

In addition to stealing people’s bags, be sure to loot everything you can every time you enter any place. Not only is it a very convenient way to accumulate creation materials, it will also collect a lot of useless objects that, by not being afraid of running out of space in the inventory, will mean that every time we get to a store we can get rid of all that garbage button press, and thereby accumulate a good amount of coins to replenish tools or obtain special equipment and weapons.

Clues are essential

It’s easy to make the mistake of believing that both Assassin’s Sight and the use of the Eagle are all you need to discover where your objectives are hiding or which path you should take to continue. However, you will often encounter situations in which neither your eyesight nor the eagle can tell you specifically what you should do next.

When that moment comes, rely on the clues you have collected, or on the explanation of the mission that you can find in the investigation menu, to try to understand where you want to take the game. He will often give you clues such as going down to the basement or following the crane path to the east that will be of great help.

Go for the special attack

Although in this installment the skill tree is much more condensed, that also means that you have more doubts when it comes to what to choose when you level up. My recommendation is that you move on from the eagle and the tools to focus on the Basim’s special attack.

In fact, save all the points you get so you can focus on that branch of the skill tree. Not only will it be very useful for assassinations, but it will also encourage you to play much better and with more intelligence, looking for stealth to get the most out of it when filling it in.

Special attack mobility

When performing the special attack and marking enemies so that our protagonist automatically moves to them and kills them, always use it carefully, thinking coldly about the order of kills you are going to perform and at what point you want to leave the character with the last one. from them.

In addition to preventing people from discovering you after making your particular kill, it can also allow you to access elevated areas that would otherwise be impossible due to the protection of the walls, or it can save you a couple of jumps or climbs in which you could be discovered.

Keep an eye out for wanted posters

It’s going to be easy that for much of the game, your level of Wanted end up in the clouds. When that time comes, make sure you constantly keep an eye on the radar to see where there are wanted posters that you can eliminate at a stroke to reduce the pressure from citizens and law enforcement.

