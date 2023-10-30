In the first 10 matchdays, the difference compared to 2022-23 is clear: the team seems different in terms of personality, performance and maturity

Andrea Ramazzotti

30 October – Milan

Even at San Siro Simone Inzaghi found an iron-clad Inter who so far have only won away games (in Serie A), without conceding a goal. The last two championship matches at the Meazza had left a bad taste in the mouth of the Piacenza coach and a strong response was needed against a team as great as former Lukaku’s Roma. The message from Lautaro and his teammates arrived loud and clear: 1-0 success and another clean sheet, something that hadn’t happened at the Meazza since the 4-0 against Fiorentina on 3 September. There is enough to face a week without European commitments with a smile on their faces and to prepare for the most difficult away match of those on the calendar so far, Saturday’s match in Bergamo against Atalanta.

NUMBERS AND MATURITY

—

Thanks to the success achieved against Roma, Inter regained first place in the standings (25 points) and confirmed that they have the best attack (25 goals scored) and the best defense (6 goals against). Important numbers that allow Inzaghi to look to the future with optimism also because, including cups, his team have won 10 out of 13 official matches. After the direct clash against Milan, they conceded an encore against Roma and, if the score this time it was less bombastic than the 5-1 in the derby, there are no doubts about the legitimacy of the success (19-3 shots, 3-1 those on target, 63% possession). Considering that Mourinho came from 5 victories in a row between Serie A and the Europa League, this is not a “light” victory. Also because the face to face with Big Rom could take away nervous energy and distract the group from the main objective: the three points. Inzaghi worked above all on this: he wanted to isolate the team from the storm of boos that San Siro heaped on the Belgian, he eliminated any desire to put the match on the wrong tracks (those of the rematch against the giant slalom in Antwerp) and asked his players to put your head only on the result. The plan was followed perfectly and everything went as Simone wanted.

UNBEATED DOOR

—

The 1-0 against Roma allowed Inter to keep their goal clean for the seventh time in ten championship days. Like the Nerazzurri, in terms of clean sheets, only Farioli’s Nice are in Ligue 1. If it is true, as Allegri often claims that the league titles are won by the teams that concede the fewest goals, Inzaghi is on the right track: last championship after 10 in rounds he had 14 goals to his credit and the points were “only” 18. A big difference compared to now: 9 fewer goals conceded, 7 more points won. A lot depends on the attitude: this Inter, despite having squandered 5 points after taking the lead against both Sassuolo and Bologna, is stronger in mind and more aware of its means. And above all, she always has the right approach to matches: in Serie A she has never gone behind in the score, while in Europe only against Real Social did she have to chase.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

SOMMER AND ACERBI SUPER

—

And to think that the backward package could have been the one potentially most at risk. The farewell of Onana, who now perhaps regrets having flown to Manchester given the results of his United, was in theory difficult to digest, but Sommer’s choice proved to be perfect. Paid 7 million, the Swiss often saves the team when called upon. Did he make a mistake in the 1-1 draw against Sassuolo? True, but how many times has he pulled off a decisive save in the key moment of other matches? Let’s just mention the last three cases: in Turin against Pellegri (score at 0-0), on Tuesday against Salzburg against Gloukh (score at 0-0), last night against Cristante (score at 0-0). How would these three matches have ended without certain interventions? Impossible to say, but in the meantime the Nerazzurri fans… are grateful. And then, still speaking of defence, there are Pavard and Acerbi: the former replaced Skriniar in a great way, chasing away the ghost of the Slovakian who left on a free transfer to PSG. There were few doubts about the Frenchman’s qualities, but having seen him on the pitch, the Inter fans fell in love with him even more. And Ace? In the Champions League final he neutralized a certain Haaland, yesterday he eliminated former teammate Lukaku after also muzzling Giroud in the derbies. Agreed, the best attack in the championship, but if Inzaghi continues to have this performance from his defense…

October 30th – 10.05am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED