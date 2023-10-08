Suara.com – The Central Kalimantan Regional Police claims to be conducting an investigation regarding the alleged shooting of live bullets by members of the protesters in the PT Hamparan Masawit Bangun Persada (PT HMBP) area, Bangkal, Seruyan Regency.

Head of Public Relations of the Central Kalimantan Regional Police, Commissioner Erlan Munaji, said that the investigation was carried out by Professional and Security (Propam) and the National Police’s General Supervision Inspectorate (Itwasum).

“Regarding the shooting, we are currently carrying out an investigation. The team from Propam, the Itwasum Team is currently conducting an investigation. Wait for the results, we will convey them later,” Erlan told reporters, Sunday (8/10/2023).

Erlan ensured that strict sanctions would be given to members if they were later proven to have committed a violation.

Also read: TBBR member dies allegedly shot by police, Commander Jilah opens his voice

“If there is a mistake, be it personnel or a person, we will take action against that personnel,” he said.

Aim for the Head

Previously, a tense video circulated of the seconds before the police opened fire on the protesters in the PT HMBP area. In this incident, three residents were reportedly shot and one of them died at the location.

One of the videos related to this incident was uploaded to the Instagram account @pulihkanindonesia. In his statement, he explained that the video was taken before the shooting was carried out by police officers.

“The video before the shooting of the people of Bangkal, Seruyan, Central Kalimantan, carried out by security forces, resulted in one person being shot dead by live bullets and three other people being injured,” wrote the account, quoted by Suara.com, Sunday (8/10).

Also Read: Agrarian Conflict in Seruyan Takes Lives, KPA: New Style Colonizers, Similar to Dutch Garden Concessions

In the video, a warning sound can be heard from a man who is suspected to be the commander of police officers in the field who are providing security. Through the loudspeaker, the commander instructed his members to prepare tear gas shots.

“Tear gas preparation. Five tear gas preparation,” he shouted.

“Don’t be provoked. Don’t be provoked,” said a resident who was a woman.

Not long after that, the commander again gave instructions to his members. He was heard giving instructions to aim at the heads of the residents who were holding the action.

“Aim for the head, aim,” he shouted.

Claims There Are No Sharp Bullets

Erlan had claimed that the police officers in the field were not equipped with live ammunition. According to both Sabhara and Brimob members who provided security, they were only equipped with tear gas.

“Brimob and Sabhara are not equipped with live ammunition,” Erlan told reporters, Saturday (7/10).

Meanwhile, regarding the news that three residents had gunshot wounds and one of them died, Erlan at that time claimed that it was still being investigated. An in-depth investigation was carried out to determine the exact cause of the victim’s death.

“We are still cross checking,” he concluded.