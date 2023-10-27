Suara.com – Iraq is ready to bring in naturalized players from Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s club, Hammarby, in preparation for the match against the Indonesian national team.

The player in question is named Montader Madjed. He is an 18 year old attacker.

Montader has Iraqi ancestry originating from his parents. The Iraqi Football Federation is also preparing to naturalize the players who play in Hammarby.

Reporting from Winwin, this player has completed the official documents and will be sent before the end of this year.

Madjed expressed his desire to defend Iraq following Jesus Casas’ visit to Sweden last July to look for new players for the Iraqi national team.

If this happens, Madjej will also be able to appear in the second leg against the Indonesian National Team in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications.

Remembering that in the first leg, the players who are currently defending Hammarby are still in the process of collecting documents. Of course, it still takes a long process to legally become an Iraqi citizen.

On the other hand, the Indonesian National Team also has the potential to not be strengthened by potential naturalized players in the first match against Iraq. The players in question are Jay Idzes and Nathan Tjoe-A-On.

It is predicted that these two players will be ready to naturalize in March 2023.

“We are working on Jay Idzes and Nathan to be able to play in March next year,” said Erick Thohir to media crew in Jakarta, on November 26.