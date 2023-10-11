Walt Disney Pictures’ latest box office failures have sparked concern at the studio. There is fatigue and a very black horizon.

There is serious concern at Disney over recent box office failures. Bob Iger, CEO of the company, is baffled and exhausted by the multiple box office failures that Casal del Ratón has experienced this year. For several decades, the film studio has been one of the largest and most successful companies in the world of entertainment.

Especially when it comes to cinema, with countless animated and live-action films that have raised millions of dollars and received applause from the public and critics. However, This year Disney has had trouble maintaining the success of previous years, with a significant number of his films failing at the box office. Reports suggest that the company has lost about $900 million on several underperforming films this year.

Bob Iger can’t handle the situation anymore

Cinemascomics.com

According to information collected and published by Bloomberg, Bob Iger, who came out of retirement last November to save the company, is feeling the pressure of Disney’s problems. Sources close to the CEO describe him as “overwhelmed and exhausted” by the company’s current problems. Problems include declining attendance at amusement parks, loss of subscribers to its streaming platform, and the aforementioned box office disappointments. All of this makes him ready to explode. The situation is very complicated.

Disney came into this year with a lineup of movies that looked exciting and promising. They had titles like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Indiana Jones and the Doomsday Dial, Elemental, a new Haunted Mansion movie and a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. However, most of these movies have underperformed in theaters. The Indiana Jones revival only grossed $383 million worldwide on a $300 million budget, while the Haunted Mansion grossed just $24.1 million in its opening weekend on a $150 million budget. Very hard failures for the studio.