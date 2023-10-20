Cinema, series and even documentaries await you on Disney+ next month. If you don’t want to miss anything, subscribe to this streaming platform now.

Premiere series on Disney+

Solar Opposites arrives with its fourth season direct from Hulu, arriving on Disney+ on November 3. Dan Stevens takes the reins of this series from the creators of Rick & Morty. Solar Opposites centers on a team of four aliens who are divided on whether Earth is horrible or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see pollution, gross consumerism and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love television, junk food and fun things.

From Wednesday the 8th, Christmas comes early on Disney+ with the second season of ‘What a Claus family!’. Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is about to turn 65 and, realizing that he can’t be Santa forever, he sets out to find a suitable Santa replacement while he prepares his family for a new adventure in life to the South Pole.

On November 14, reserve an hour of your life to see the premiere of Murder at the end of the world. This mystery series features an unusual detective: a Gen Z hobbyist and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart.” Darby will attend a multimillionaire’s convocation that, under the guise of a spiritual retreat, is really the crime scene where Darby must put all his combined skills to use to prove that it was actually a murder, all against a tide of interests. conflicting and before the murderer claims another life.

A day later you can learn more about one of the most incredible stories in Formula 1. Brawn GP: An impossible team is a documentary series hosted (not intended) by Keanu Reeves, who will meet some of the protagonists of the story of how Ross Brawn in 2009 competed in the most expensive and technologically advanced automobile championship in the world and managed to make what he wanted a reality. It seemed totally impossible: winning the World Championship with an independent team, with limited financing and personnel, but destroying its rivals.

November 22 aims Discovering love in Fairhope, which follows the story of five generations of women’s lives. In this community, everyone knows what everyone else is doing, but no one knows where all those hopelessly passionate hopes, passions, and inspiration will take them.

Criminals premieres next November 29. This original series begins with Joe Petrus’ character living the American dream: engaged to Jules, father of Frankie and Bud, and setting up his own business in a quiet suburban town. However, his family doesn’t know that Joe has a secret. Three years ago, he was recruited by notorious British criminal Dianne Harewood to join her gang and take part in a high-stakes crime that promised to make Joe rich and give him a new life. Now, his dangerous past is about to catch up with him.

That same day you will be able to see the continuation of Reservation Dogs with its third season. The FX original series follows four indigenous teenagers from rural Oklahoma who spend their days stealing and saving to reach the mysterious, exotic and distant land of California.

Movies arriving in the month of November

November 3rd arrives The Queen of contests, starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. This Hulu original film tells the story of a bright, but pageant-obsessed young woman who must reunite with her estranged sister when they are forced to raise money to pay off her mother’s gambling debts.

Christmas also comes in the form of a movie with What a Christmas Eve, starring Lil Rel Howery, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Teyonah Parris. A funny yet touching story about an Atlanta Police Department social worker and the adventure he goes through on Christmas Eve with his estranged daughter that will help him remember the joy and magic of life. Christmas.

On November 17 you have Elite Squad 2, sequel to the 2015 film. In the sequel to the film starring Jean Reno in 2015, Niels Cartier (Alban Lenoir) left the police after an intervention that went wrong and led to the death of his wife. When the gang of thieves responsible for his death reappears eight years later, Niels lets no one stand in the way of getting revenge on him.

A month of price changes

It must be remembered that this month not only has the news of the previous film and series titles that are added to the catalog, but also new subscription options and, in some cases, this implies price increases.

Specifically, on November 1, Disney+ launches its subscription plan with ads, along with two other ad-free offers, giving customers the ability to choose the plan that best suits their needs. From now on, the lowest price to have Disney+ is reduced, since consumers will be able to choose between the Standard plan with ads for 5.99 euros per month, while the Standard plan remains at 8.99 euros per month or 89. 90 euros a year. However, if you watched content in Ultra-HD 4K resolution, you will have to go for the new Premium plan, which you can contract for 11.99 euros per month or 119.90 euros per year.