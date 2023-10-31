Green light from the Lega B assembly for the 2022-23 budget presented by president Mauro Balata. The financial year which closed with a few hundred thousand euros of profit and saw a significant increase in revenues distributed to the clubs, +0.9 million euros per club, thanks to a 7% growth in mutuality and the sale of rights intellectual property, “in contrast with the highly difficult scenario that is characterizing the international economy and the football industry” underlined Balata.

the rights

—

The results obtained from the sale of TV rights for the three-year period 2021-’24 and the expansion of international rights have been confirmed. It is precisely the distribution on the international market that has allowed the B championship – underlines a note – to remain visible in over 50 countries on all five continents, including the United States. In terms of television audiences, the 2022-’23 championship saw a significant increase in viewers compared to the previous season, which grew by 25%. The most followed day was the 19th on 26 December “demonstrating the goodness of the choice of boxing day and of playing during the World Cup in Qatar”.