The vote ended with 17 in favor, one abstention and two against. Dazn will still broadcast all 10 championship matches, of which 7 exclusively, while 3 will go on Sky

23 October – MILAN

For another five years the Serie A championship will continue to be broadcast by Dazn and Sky. With the same current distribution: the 10 matches of the day on Dazn, with seven exclusives and three co-exclusives with Sky. The TV stations’ offer passed with a large majority: 17 in favor, two against (Salernitana and Cagliari), one abstention (Naples, De Laurentiis had left the room at the time of the voting, only to return polemically at the press conference). Almost all the clubs, however, share the satisfaction of an offer considered solid: a base of 900 million per season for five years destined to rise, with revenue sharing guaranteed by Dazn. In essence, streaming TV will guarantee the company 50% of total revenues once the revenue quota of 750 million has been exceeded. In the most conservative hypothesis it is another 60 million in the clubs’ coffers. Combined with another 47 of technical costs as a total sum, guaranteed by the two broadcasters. Overall average of at least one billion per season.

The leader of the yes party was Urbano Cairo: “The TV offer today is slightly lower but will soon be able to equal and then surpass that of the previous three years. The Lega Channel remains a fascinating project but today, in such a complex market, it is not we could have added those of the channel to the risks of the football business.” The president of Lega Casini: “There was a happy ending after months of intense work and much earlier than in the past”. Then the CEO De Siervo: “It was the most difficult tender ever, in a compromised context of piracy which will now be fought allowing us to recover millions of euros. We will be more involved in the development of broadcasters to increase the revenue share through revenue sharing”. Explanation interrupted by De Laurentiis’s outburst: “Football must not be supported by TV but by our fans, who represent the absolute good. TVs do not do the good of football.” Cairo closes: “I respect Aurelio but I don’t agree at all. The choice of TV won’t lead to a worsening of football, far from it.”

