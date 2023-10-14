Cagliari, Bologna, Turin and Udinese have also chosen to focus heavily on young people. In the 22-25 age group Sassuolo and Milan at the top

Even if there are timid signs of improvement, we are still struggling with the youngest, the Under 21s. However, if we look a little further up, in the 21-25 age group, the progress is encouraging. And they demonstrate that focusing on young people is good. To the budgets and performance of the team. Analyzing the numbers provided by the Cies Football Observatory, an independent Swiss organization that analyzed the data relating to the main championships around the world (53 for 851 clubs examined), we note in fact that the Italian teams that in the first eight days used more young are Frosinone (average age 24.87 years) and Lecce (25), i.e. two of the revelations of Serie A. At least until now. With one clarification: Lecce owns all its players. Warning: here we are not talking about the average age of the squads based on the number of members, but rather based on the minutes actually played. In particular, Di Francesco’s team last Sunday took to the field with the “greenest” starting lineup in the championship (average age 23.8), sending Matias Soulé on target, the youngest player (April 2003) to have scored been involved in at least three goals this season (two goals, one assist). Again, Frosinone, against Verona, applauded the debut of the Brazilian owned by Real Madrid Reinier (January 2002), one of the three players born in the 2000s capable of scoring in three of the five top championships: the others are the Juventus player Moise Kean and Tanguy Nianzou of Sevilla, former Bayern and PSG.

The other interesting data is that of playing time by age group, which best captures the years of those who play on the pitch. And it is here, between 22 and 25 year olds, that our clubs tap the most. In particular, Sassuolo (67.7%), Milan (56.5), Frosinone (55.9) and Bologna (51.3) give more space to players in that range. The most obvious example is the Rossoneri Tijani Reijnders, 25 years old, who played eight out of eight matches, all as a starter. As well as the rossoblù Joshua Zirkzee, 22 years old, on whom sporting director Marco Di Vaio said very important words: “He is growing, he has interesting margins and a lot of potential: he knows how to finish, he plays with two feet, he has physique, I define him as an Arnautovic ten years younger…”.

The average age of the players fielded in the first eight matchdays in Serie A is 26.76 years, slightly younger than the figure for the entire last championship (27.05). Looking at the five top tournaments in Europe, Frosinone and Lecce are among the top seven. Di Francesco’s team is in fourth place behind Toulouse (24.16), Valencia (24.19) and Burnley (24.57), while in fifth and sixth place there are two English big names such as Arsenal (24.95) and Chelsea (24.96), followed by Lecce. Among the Italians, the podium is completed by Cagliari, then Bologna, Turin and Udinese, who are also very sensitive when it comes to youth. If we look at the table from the opposite side, we discover that the “oldest” teams are Inter (29.48 years old), Lazio (28.95) and Roma (28.69). At a European level, the teams that use older players the most are Rayo Vallecano (30.19) in Spain, Bochum (29.78) in Germany, Fulham (29.28) in England and Gattuso’s Marseille (27.91) in France. As for the championships, the Eden of young people is Ligue 1 (average age 26.25), then the Premier League (26.73), Serie A (26.76), Bundesliga (26.96) and La Liga (27 ,61).

now the unders

Returning to our championship however, the playing time for the Under 21s certainly needs to be improved: here a decisive change of pace is needed. Cagliari (23.3% of space granted to players in this bracket) and Empoli (20.1%) are those who use it the most, but in Europe they occupy tenth and thirteenth place respectively in a ranking led by Strasbourg (36.1) ahead of Chelsea (28) and Burnley (27.9). By far, the one who uses it the most is Minsk in Belarus, 83%, so much so that it has an average of 20.97 years, the youngest in the world ever. In short, we can certainly do more, but we can no longer say, as until some time ago, that it is not a Serie A for young people.

