In the next round of the championship, the world of Italian football takes to the field alongside Save the Children, the organization that has been fighting for more than 100 years to save children at risk and guarantee them a safe future, for the “Qui Vivo” campaign. The initiative is aimed at giving more educational opportunities to the millions of children and adolescents who live in the Italian suburbs, in the inhospitable neighborhoods of large metropolises, where socioeconomic disadvantage and the lack of services and spaces suitable for their growth are greatest.

On the ninth day of Serie A, from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 October, all Serie A teams will take to the pitch to support Save the Children, inviting all fans to join the campaign by signing a petition to ensure education for all children of quality, sporting activities, opportunities and safe spaces in which to grow. Thanks to the “Qui Vivo” campaign, Save the Children wants to recover public educational, social, play and meeting spaces.

The initiative once again involves the national coach Luciano Spalletti and the Serie A coaches, including: Massimiliano Allegri, Gian Piero Gasperini, Roberto D’Aversa, Eusebio Di Francesco, Simone Inzaghi, José Mourinho, Stefano Pioli and Claudio Ranieri.

October 18, 2023 (modified October 18, 2023 | 1:15 pm)

