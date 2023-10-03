Sergiy Galyonkin, one of the managers of Epic Games, has just left the company of Fortnite and the Unreal Engine. Galyonkin himself made the announcement via a widespread message via social.

Galyonkin was with Tim Sweeney’s company for eight years, where he held the role of director of publishing strategies. In this period he contributed to the birth of the Epic Games Store, the digital platform competing with Steam. In the past he created SteamSpyan independent platform that tracks various public Steam data, and it was his work on that site that secured him a place at Epic Games.

It is unclear whether Galyonkin’s departure from the company is in any way related to the layoffs in progressbut certainly the timing of the announcement should give pause for thought.

Previous article

Trepang2 arrives on consoles today