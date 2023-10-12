After a disastrous season for Sergio Perez, a source reports that the Mexican will retire after the Mexican GP. With the whole sport.

We don’t need to inform everyone who follows the races about the current state of affairs regarding Sergio Perez. Look, Max Verstappen is having an absolutely perfect year and as a teammate you will always be in the shadow of the Dutchman. But Perez is making a lot of progress. The Japanese and Qatar GPs confirm this.

What is Sergio Perez saying?

Red Bull, especially Helmut Marko, is always quite direct about these kinds of things. Perform or you’re out. Perez has managed to perform well in recent years, but this year you actually hope to be able to keep up with Verstappen. So the question is what Red Bull should do with Perez and with Daniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson and perhaps even more to perhaps make an impact as a second driver, it is not that the Austrian team has no choice.

Perez quits

We find interesting juice via Reddit. First of all, we cannot emphasize enough that this does not confirm or disprove absolutely anything, we are just throwing the ball around on what the person in question has received. He has received that Sergio Perez will retire after 2023. The Redditor had dinner with a number of characters and one of them is linked to Escuderia Telmex. This is a Latin American motorsport team that focuses on training or supporting Latin American drivers in many motorsports. Including Sergio Perez.

Disbanded

Nice informal talk, but someone who sits close to the fire. And he said the following. Since Sergio officially has a contract until 2024, Red Bull wants to terminate this contract now. Is that possible? Just ask Nyck de Vries. This decision has been on the table since the Japanese GP and since then both Perez and his managers, Telmex and everyone associated with it have known about it.

To report?

Still, the initial plan of Sergio Perez and co. not to be the one to throw in the towel straight away. The problem is that you can’t go anywhere in F1 now. The only unconfirmed spot is Sargeant’s at Williams and Stroll’s spot may now be somewhat in doubt. But you can’t actually go anywhere and certainly nowhere where you have a chance of getting any good results. Plus, what actually made Sergio so popular is that with 11 years of experience he was still able to achieve enormous results, just think of his last period at Racing Point. His debut at Red Bull also looked hopeful. But now all you think about is how underperforming he is – not a good calling card.

Parting

According to the source, Sergio Perez’s retirement will be announced after the Mexican GP. It could even be the case that Telmex has already communicated this to the organization behind the Mexican GP and that a big farewell party is ready. Well, that’s all just a matter of waiting until Red Bull announces it itself, until then it’s a juicy story, true or not.

So we will keep an eye on whether Sergio Perez succumbs to the pressure from Red Bull. (via Reddit)

This article “Sergio Perez will retire after this year” first appeared on Ruetir.