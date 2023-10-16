Is Sergio Perez really going to retire from Formula 1?

If you are number two in the world championship, the whole world will fall for you. Joking of course. Looking dryly at the statistics in Formula 1 certainly does not tell the story surrounding Sergio Perez’s position.

Sergio Perez rumors

The Mexican driver is having a messy season. The fact that he is number two actually has more to do with the results of the other teams than his consistent performance. We have seen sloppy mistakes, failures and more of these things often enough this season. According to rumors, Perez will lose his seat at Red Bull Racing, despite the fact that he still has a contract. He might even quit altogether.

Those rumors have now been quashed by the Mexican himself. The 33-year-old says that he still has a contract for next year. Perez even says he hopes he will be eligible for an extension in 2025, Motorsport.com notes. Well, these are the words of a hopeful Sergio Perez. The driver has often made statements that you can question. For example, he firmly believed in a fight for the championship earlier this year after achieving a number of podium places. And then there’s dad Perez, who of course puts his son on a pedestal.

Furthermore, Perez indicates that he has the motivation to continue. So, as is now expected, Red Bull may indeed break the contract with the Mexican. Then we can assume that he still wants to continue racing. The question that then arises is whether other teams want to give him a seat. The other teams will also have noticed the damage Perez has made at Red Bull this year. The question remains how well Perez performs in a lesser car.

In short, Perez dismisses the rumors as nonsense and he doesn’t want to stop. The motivation may be there, but does Red Bull Racing also feel the same way? Checo must show his best side in the remaining races to impress Helmut and Horner. It is to be hoped that the decision has not already been made.

