Kosovo-Serbia, there is a risk of another war in the heart of Europe

The United States has urged Belgrade to withdraw its forces from the border with Kosovo after detecting what they called an “unprecedented” Serbian military buildup.Serbia has deployed sophisticated tanks and artillery to the border after deadly clashes erupted at a monastery in northern Kosovo last week, the White House warned.

The violence – in which a Kosovo police officer and three Serbian gunmen were killed – marked one of the most serious escalations in recent years in Kosovo, a former Serbian separatist province.“We are monitoring a large Serbian military deployment along the border with Kosovo,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.”

This includes an unprecedented deployment of advanced Serbian artillery, tanks, mechanized infantry units. We believe this is a very destabilizing development.”And he added: “We ask Serbia to withdraw these forces from the border.” The buildup took place in the last week, but its purpose is not yet clear, Kirby said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken telephoned the President Serbian Aleksandar Vucic to urge “an immediate deescalation and a return to dialogue”.

Also National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and “expressed concern about Serbian military mobilisations,” according to a note from the call. The two also “discussed dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, facilitated by the EU, which Sullivan stressed was the only long-term solution to ensure stability throughout Kosovo,” the statement read. Serbian leader Vucic did not directly deny the existence of a recent buildup, but rejected claims that his country’s forces were on alert.

The alarm is amplified by the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani. «There is irrefutable evidence. Serbia committed an act of aggression on the 24th and is preparing to commit another by strengthening the armed forces and artillery on the border with Kosovo. It’s something unlike what we’ve seen in the last 25 years, unprecedented. Serbia is still guided by Milosevic’s mentality and tries to erase everything that the United States, Europe and our people have achieved in two decades: peace, stability and freedom »he says in an interview with Repubblica. Belgrade «has always had territorial claims, now it wants to use Putin’s model for a Crimea-style annexation. Obviously we won’t allow it. We work with NATO forces to protect our hard-won freedoms, our independence.”

