September 2023 was the warmest September on record globally, with an average temperature of 16,38°C0.93°C above the average of September of the period 1991-2020 and 0.5°C above the temperature of the previous warmest September, in 2020. This was revealed in the agency’s new bulletin Copernicus. At this rate, 2023, also thanks to El Niño, could easily become the warmest year ever, beating 2022.



September 2023 extremely hot in Europe

September 2023 was also the warmest September on record for Europe, 2.51°C warmer than the 1991-2020 average and 1.1°C warmer than 2020, the previous warmest September.

Different countries, in a range ranging from France to Finland and northwestern Russia, experienced the warmest September on record, as reflected in data recorded by their weather stations and the ERA5 dataset. Belgium and the United Kingdom were among the countries that registered unprecedented heat conditions at the beginning of the month. Temperatures below or slightly below the 1991-2020 average were limited to the continent’s periphery: Iceland, Svalbard and parts of Greece and the Iberian Peninsula.

China, Japan and Africa are also hot

Many regions outside Europe were also significantly warmer than average. Unusually warm conditions extended east from Europe to central Siberia and also prevailed further south in Asia, from the Middle East to China and Japan. Nearly all of Africa recorded above-average temperatures, particularly in a band covering parts of Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan and southern Sudan. Much higher than average temperatures also occurred in the southern United States and northern Mexico, as well as central and eastern Canada.

South American countries that recorded high temperatures in early spring were Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Peru. Western Australia experienced its warmest September on record, with the month ranking third warmest on record. Australia. Temperatures were also well above average across almost the entire Antarctic surface.

Below-average temperatures over only a small part of the Earth’s surface, including the western United States, rain-hit Libya, southern Greenland and the far south of South America and Africa.



The influence of El Niño continues

El Niño conditions continued to develop in the equatorial Pacific. Air temperatures were above average across much of Antarctica, where sea ice cover continued to be much lower than normal. Regions of relatively mild temperatures have extended north from Antarctica to the southern Indian Ocean and parts of the Atlantic and South Pacific Oceans. Air temperatures were also above the 1991-2020 average in most of the tropics, the North Atlantic and the North Pacific, with especially warm temperatures east of Japan.

The temperature mean sea surface for September above 60°S-60°N reached 20.92°C, the highest on record for September and the second highest in all months, behind August 2023. s.