The month of September was in fact an extension of the summer, with temperature almost constantly above average e little rainfall. In fact, the average temperature value of the month is comparable to the climatic value of the third ten days of August, with a difference of +2.1°C above the reference average (thirty years 1991-2020) which, neglecting the approximations to the hundredth of a degree, makes This September the hottest of the historical series together with those of 2011 and 1987.



The greatest contribution is due to temperature maximums which were 2.4°C above the climatic average. The protagonist, naturally, was the subtropical anticyclone stretching from north-west Africa, often extending towards the heart of our continent and combined with the anticyclones that took shape between the countries the East and Russia. In this context, a delay occurred in the first ten days of the month heat wave which also affected part of Northern Europe, also setting records: for example in the United Kingdom, which has a historical series spanning over a century, 7 consecutive days with temperature above 30 degrees in September as happened this year. Returning to Italy, some were observed record of maximum temperature; in the official network of stations managed by the Air Force and ENAV, Sardinia is highlighted with i 38.2°C in Alghero eh 38°C of the nearby station of Capo Caccia; Dobbiaco stands out in the Alps with 28.8°C.



In fact the heat was felt at all altitudes with the zero temperature at extremely high altitudes, almost constantly above 3000 in the Alpine sector, sometimes above 4000 metres, but also for a short period above 5000 meters: on day 4 the Payerne radio sounding (Switzerland) measured zero degrees at 5253 meters which is the 2nd highest value in the relevant historical series, after the record of 21 August. Definitely worth noting thermal meltdown at the beginning of the third decade, caused by the arrival of an intense North Atlantic disturbance accompanied by polar maritime air which reduced temperatures to levels in line with the autumn season.

However, this glimpse of normality quickly gave way to a new expansion ofNorth African anticyclone with the subtropical massa d’aria following which reported summer conditions not only in Italy, but also in many sectors of the continent. The notable thermal anomaly in September contributed to the rise of the 2023 towards the top of the ranking of the warmest years and exactly in 2nd place only after 2022 with a difference from the beginning of the year of 0.8°C.

As mentioned above, the month was overall dry, with a relatively low number of disturbances (6 in total) passing through Italy, but capable of triggering on some occasions strong thunderstorms with hail and sometimes even tornadoes (34 events reported during the month, of which 8 tornadoes on the mainland – source ESSL European Severe Storms Laboratory), phenomena largely observed in the middle of the month and during the passage of the North Atlantic front close to the equinox. Also worth mentioning is powerful cyclone which formed in the southern Balkans on day 4 causing floods, damage and victims first in Greece, then in the north-east of Libya after crossing the Ionian and Libyan Seas taking on some tropical characteristics; on its journey, this intense disturbance limited itself to touching the extreme southern regions of Italy without generating critical situations.

The statistical calculations highlight the lack almost half of normal precipitation at a national level, more precisely 47% less than the average, a figure that places this month in tenth place among the less rainy in the historical series since 1959. Deficits prevail in all sectors of the country, heaviest in the Centre-South and in the eastern Po Valley, but in particular in the Center where the anomaly of -64% places September of this year at 3 ° place among the most drought for these regions. Only in very few areas did monthly accumulations exceed the average, in particular in some areas of Liguria and the Alpine sector. Despite the low rainfall in September, the balance since January remains positive, albeit decreasing, around +17% which is equivalent to around 22 billion cubic meters of water more than the average.

Hot September globally

Globally it was the warmest September since the mid-19th century with an average surface temperature “doped” also by the warming of the equatorial sector of the Pacific Ocean (The boy) as well as the progressive increase in the greenhouse effect. This temperature value is approximately 0.5°C higher than the previous record, an enormity on a global level, and approximately 1.75°C above the average of the pre-industrial era, therefore well above 1.5°C which is the limit set in the agreement of Paris on the climate. This September was so anomalous that it appeared among the 30 months warmest in 18th positionthe only September in the ranking monopolized by the months belonging to the boreal summer, in the first two places of which July and August of this year stand out.