We will go through the SEPP rules for used cars with you and have collected 7 top examples!

Of course, we should also talk about the SEPP during the EV10 Days 2023. SEPP stands for Subsidy for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals and it is exactly that: you buy an electric car. If it meets the conditions, you will receive money. They cannot make it any easier for the government that with such a generous gesture you cannot possibly call it a government. Environmentally harmful cars are taxed, environmentally friendly cars are encouraged. Neat.

However, the SEPP is not always valid. There is a ceiling of a new price of 45,000 euros. The ceiling is really 45,000 euros and not ‘about 45 grand’. So even with a car costing 45,013 Euro, people are relentless. Colleague @machiel talked a while ago about the SEPP for new cars, now we look at what you can buy in terms of SEPP used cars. Pay attention to options! Some cars do fall within the limits of the SEPP, but not if options have been checked. Of course, it will never be easy…

Points of attention SEPP for used cars

There are a few things you should pay attention to. First: the asking price. Car dealers find it useful to calculate the benefit for you in advance, so check the sales price that you actually have to transfer. Another thing: VAT. Yes really. Some EVs belonged to a company. In fact, we still find sellers who communicate the Ex VAT price and have removed the SEPP. That is a situation that never applies: VAT refunds are for companies, SEPP is only for private individuals. So um, yeah. The SEPP on a new car is 2,950 euros, on a used one it is 2,000 Ekkermannen.

There are also a few conditions before you get any money, of course. In addition to the fact that you must be a private individual, you must also live in the Netherlands. In addition, you may only apply for a subsidy once. Of course it sounds logical, but the purchase agreement must be in your name. Very important: you must close the deal with an RDW-approved car company. Importing or shopping from private individuals is not allowed.

SEPP not valid for all occasions

Also useful to know: you may not have owned the car before OR registered it at the same address. The chance that you will buy the old car from the previous owner of your house seems very small to us, but keep an eye on it.

You also have to pay attention when it comes to your car. Because the SEPP is not valid for ALL used cars. The most important rule is that aforementioned 45 grand. But that’s not all. The car must have a range of at least 120 km. Please note: this concerns the official factory statement at the time, so not what the car still achieves today. There is also a MINIMUM price: 12,000 euros. You can also only keep the 2,000 euros from your mother if you have owned the car for at least 36 months.

Examples of used cars with SEPP

For now, we’re looking at electric cars that you can get SEPP on. It is not so much the 7 best used cars, but serves to give a general idea of ​​what you can buy nowadays for a relatively low amount. And that will be two grand lower with the SEPP:

Hyundai Ioniq Style (AE)

€ 21.850

2021

16.018 km

The Korean Prius that is more Prius than the Japanese Prius. The concept of the Ioniq was quite smart: an aerodynamic car with a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric drive. The Ioniq has a relatively small battery, but it still goes quite far on a charge. In this case, they focused more on efficiency than on installing the largest battery in the world. You get more than 300 km according to the WLTP.

And yes, we know, with a used copy, in the winter and in a hurry, half of that remains. But it is a huge step better than the first generation of electric cars, which are not really that much cheaper. It is also nice that you can simply choose the nicest, thickest and most expensive version: it was well under 45 grand. Or you go for a bald one. This copy is almost brand new and costs less than 20 grand with the SEPP. That’s a lot of car for little money.

Kia Niro EV 64 kWh DynamicLine (DE)

€ 28.940

2019

50.000 km

It’s not the most exciting car, this Kia. But that was not the manufacturer’s intention when developing this car. The Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric are two very nice electric cars. On the one hand, because they are simply excellent crossovers in their class. The engine has more than enough power and the 64 kWh battery ensures that you can cover serious distances.

You can pick up an E-Niro 64 kWh DynamicLine (like this one), then you have all the important options and some nice gadgets. Be careful that there are not too many options or rather: only metallic paint. Anything above that will push the original list price above 45 grand. It’s funny: the ExecutiveLine is much more luxurious, but sometimes cheaper. Because… you don’t get SEPP for that. Subsidies and the free market remain difficult.

Nissan Leaf e+ Tekna 62 kWh (ZE1)

€ 25.945

2020

24.150 km

The Japanese car manufacturer was one of the first car brands with a real electric car that you could do something with. And it was affordable. The law of the braking advantage is playing tricks on him, because in recent years the car has become a little older and there is suddenly a lot more supply.

But if you are looking for a used car, it is a good choice. Because first of all it is a Japanese five-door hatchback. It doesn’t get much wiser than that. This model has the big battery (59 kWh net capacity!) with which you can reach 385 km according to the WLTP. Check it out here!

Opel Ampera-E (B)

€ 21.490

2019

40.000 km

A car that we actually forget far too much is this Opel Ampera-E. This was a great electric car from General Motors (in the States it was sold as a Chevrolet Bolt). The Ampera-E is a neat crossover that still looks modern. The interior is neat. The range is more than good: 429 km according to the WLTP. Of course, you won’t get that in the coming months on your way to winter sports, but for daily use it is more than sufficient.

At the end of this car’s career, Opel Netherlands decided to significantly reduce prices, which also put pressure on used car prices. This does mean that you can get a fully packed Ampera-E with 30,000 km on the clock for 23 grand, which means two more will be added to this copy! Why was this car taken off the market early? Simple: as mentioned, it is a GM product and Opel continued under the PSA flag. The Ampera-e was much more expensive to make than what people could get for it. Actually extremely premium.

Volkswagen e-Golf E-Dition (5G)

€ 18.450

2020

61.738 km

Yes, the E-Golf. There are two versions, one before the facelift and one after. The differences seem small, but they are not. The pre-facelift model does 190 km on the NEDC, the post-facelift 230 km on the WLTP. Of course, that’s still not great, we know that. The performance is reasonable, the car can hardly be called smooth. Why is the e-Golf a good SEPP occasion?

Well, the Golf VII is a very nice car in itself. Perhaps the best built C-segmenter of all time. They fit well, they are spacious and the interior is very neat and quiet. It also drives like a class bigger. And yes, that range is a thing, but this is a perfect second car or a first car if, like all other Dutch people, you drive less than 200 km per day. Also nice: the prices (such as this one) are quite interesting, especially with the subsidy.

BMW i3 120 Ah (I01)

€ 19.887

2019

46.774 km

The first BMW i3 was a great car, but the drivetrain was not great. The improvements did come, but it took quite a long time and the steps were not very large. The most significant step is the BMW i3 with 120 Ah battery and i3S. Then you have an i3 as it was actually intended. What you should pay attention to: options! If you go for a super full copy, there is a chance that it will cost over 45 grand!

Yes, despite the limited range and not too impressive performance, this was a very, very expensive car. This one we found is just affordable enough. And you will notice that this is a quality product. A carbon fiber monocoque and high-quality finish and use of materials. The i3 is also surprisingly spacious. Just like the e-Golf, it is more of an ideal second car than a full-fledged car. On the other hand: there are also ‘first world problems’ that you arrive at your holiday destination an hour and a half later. The i3 we found falls just within the budget.

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range+

€ 36.999

2022

20.650 km

Crazy what the price can do to a car. Tesla has been doing a lot of stunts lately with the Model Y and Model 3. This of course also puts pressure on the prices of used cars. The funny thing is, the newer the Model 3, the greater the chance that it will qualify for the SEPP. Prices were above 45 grand for a bare new copy for a long time.

Nowadays you can buy one for 43 grand (new!). So you can look for such a young used copy. Or you can score a brand new Model 3 for 43 grand, with almost 3 grand deducted from it. Elon Musk always wins.

This article SEPP used cars: everything you need to know plus 7 top cars first appeared on Ruetir.