‘Send a SEPP’, you can shout to the government when you buy an electric car as a private individual or drive with a private lease. The plan was to phase out the Subsidy for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals, but State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen has announced that the SEPP will remain the same in 2024 as this year. The reason is that demand for EVs among private individuals is disappointing.

If you want more electric cars to be purchased by private individuals, removing the SEPP before 2024 is the last thing you should do. Next year the subsidy for a new electric car will therefore remain 2,950 euros. The original plan was to reduce the amount to 2,550 euros. The money that is still in the SEPP pot at the end of the year is carried over to next year.

Subsidy for a second-hand electric car in 2024

The subsidy scheme for buying a second-hand electric car will also be maintained next year. Private individuals who buy a used EV will receive 2,000 euros in pocket money from the government. You must purchase this from an authorized dealer and there are some additional conditions. Selling your EV to your partner on paper does not yield anything.

What conditions are attached to the SEPP in 2024?

It would be nice to get half of the purchase price of an Opel Rocks-E from the government. But unfortunately, that isn’t possible. The car must cost between 12,000 and 45,000 euros and drive further than 120 kilometers. The purchased car must then remain registered in your name for at least three years and private leasing must be for four years. The government claims to check this regularly.

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency has a car list with all EVs that are eligible for the SEPP, both new and used. It is important to look carefully in advance, because you only apply for the subsidy afterwards. If you don’t check carefully, you have already bought the new car, but you will miss out on 2,950 or 2,000 euros. Any car dealer will also be happy to help you with it.

EVs are still too expensive

The biggest reason not to drive an EV yet remains money. For buyers of used cars, the purchase price is the biggest problem. Anyone considering a new EV also has to consider the price, but the range also plays a major role. Of the people who already bought an EV, 19 percent indicate that the SEPP was the deciding factor.

Finally, a nice non-binding conclusion from the research: ‘For 53 percent of those who are not currently considering an EV, a higher subsidy amount is a reason to “definitely”, “probably” or “maybe” consider an EV in the future.’ This sounds like the survey equivalent of ‘just put it in the mail’.