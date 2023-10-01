Denpasar Voice – Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, Isfahan, in Iran will witness the hot match between Sepahan and Al Ittihad.

The 2023/2024 Asian Champions League follow-up match between Sepahan vs Al Ittihad will be held on Monday, (2/10/2023) at 23.00 WIB.

If there are no changes to the match schedule by the broadcasting rights holder, then the live streaming of Sepahan versus Al Ittihad can be viewed via RCTI+.

Meanwhile, the live broadcast showing the match between representatives of Iran and a team from Saudi Arabia will be broadcast on iNews TV.

Ahead of matchday 2 of the ACL for 2023/2024, both The Yellow Storm, nicknamed Sepahan and Al Ittihad both have a strong desire to win.

Ahead of the hot match between Al Ittihad and Sepahan, Karim Benzema was unable to appear to defend the Al Ittihad club because he was injured.

If there are no changes to the schedule, the fierce match in the Asian Champions League between these two well-known clubs will take place at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, Isfahan.

For those of you who want to watch the live broadcast starting at 23.00 WIB on iNews TV, reported by RCTI Plus on Monday (2/10/2023), here is the live streaming link that you can access.

https://www.rctiplus.com/tv/inews

Disclaimer:

The match schedule between Sepahan vs Al Ittihad and the quality of the television stations broadcasting this match may change at any time according to the policies of the broadcasting rights holders.

Suara Denpasar is not responsible for the match schedule and quality of the screen being watched.

For those of you who want to watch the excitement of the hot match between Sepahan vs Al Ittihad, you can watch it at 23.00 WIB. Enjoy watching. (*/Dinda)