Sentry gains full control of his powers and makes Superman look like an insignificant hero.

Sentry is Marvel’s most powerful hero

So much DC as Marvel They have made the decision to copy themselves to create some of their characters on occasion. It is not the first time that we see how a DC character looks too much like Marvel and vice versa. An example of this could be Deathstroke y Deadpool, who are known for being antiheroes in their respective universes. Both are mercenaries specializing in weapons and combat who resemble each other even in physical appearance. The fact that the competition has an iconic character that catapults his success makes them need to have a hero in a similar way.

Sentry has always been influenced by the Void

This is what Marvel wanted to replicate to find its own Superman. Superman is DC’s most powerful character and Marvel has a version of him in his universe. Although Sentry He is already known for being Marvel’s most powerful hero, this is the closest thing the House of Ideas has to the Iron Man. Now, Marvel has revealed that Sentry has the potential to become something much bigger. This was more than demonstrated when the technology from the Celestials resurrected him, giving him the best version of himself.

in the comic Uncanny Avengers #9, Sentry comes back to life thanks to the help of the Apocalypse Twins and his powers are enhanced by the Celestial Death Seed, becoming one of the four Horsemen of Death. At the Siege eventSentry discovered that he was no longer under the influence of his evil alter ego, known as the Void, and thus no longer had a reason to have to limit his abilities. Sentry became practically a god who would make a feeling of envy grow even in someone like Superman.

Although it is true that Sentry seems to be Marvel’s reflection of Superman, this doesn’t work at all like that. Bob Reynolds is even more powerful than him as he has complete molecular control of the world around him, allowing him to rewrite reality to his will. Being able to unlock full control of his body has caused us to see the best version of Sentry. In fact, Superman would look like an insignificant fly next to himwho could destroy it just by thinking about it.

While is true that Sentry He became a character linked to the figure of evil When he took on the role of Horseman of Death, the Uncanny Avengers kept the situation under their control and later his role was essential in saving the world. When the Celestial known as Exitar arrived at the Tierra in Uncanny Avengers #21, Sentry was one of the few who could control it. This made it clear that Sentry could even rebel against those who gave him his incredible powers.

Later, Sentry pushed Exitar into space to hide his body from the Celestials and finally met the Doctor Strange, who helped him heal his mind and eliminate the corruption that the Death Seed had left in him. This meant that due to his time as the Horseman of Death, Sentry was freed from the Void and helped save the planet from an enemy that would have otherwise been impossible to defeat. This sinister version of Sentry in Marvel made it seem that Superman was only a second division hero.

