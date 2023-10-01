One of Marvel’s most powerful characters could finally make his appearance.

Sentry could make an appearance soon.

It seems that Marvel fans have good news, especially those who wanted to see Sentry on screen. For those who don’t know it, We are talking about the equivalent of DC’s Superman., so yes, it is one of the most powerful that you can find in the Marvel universe. Apparently, His arrival would be in the movie Thunderbolts, which is scheduled for next year 2024.

It is true that a few months ago there was a rumor that one of the protagonists of The Walking Dead could give life to this incredible character, however, now it seems that after new leaks that could become a reality very soon. The person in charge of bringing Sentry to the big screen would be Steven Yeun, an actor who played Glenn in the well-known and successful zombie series. It seems that his arrival at the MCU is imminent. Since in the comics he also enjoys a new story.

Steve Yeun could be in charge of offering us Sentry

As we have told you, for now we continue talking about leaks or rumors, so While there is nothing official, we encourage you not to get your hopes up. As long as the company itself does not say anything about it, everything can change, so take the information with a grain of salt. This has been discovered thanks to CanWeGetToast on Twitter, a user who has previously leaked various data from the Marvel universe.

Steven Yeun’s Bob Reynolds (the #Sentry) is actually part of the MCU’s #Thunderbolts team for the first two acts. However, something rips him away from them… pic.twitter.com/6fQE3S58WF — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) September 26, 2023

As you have been able to see in the image that this person has left us on his Twitter social network, Steven Yeun would be in charge of stepping into the shoes of Sentry and it also seems that he would be wearing the suit with which the character first appeared in the comics. Something that many people would appreciate. As adults, next to it we are left with the image of the Thunderbolts, referring to the fact that this film would be responsible for implementing this dangerous superhero in the new phase of the MCU.

Sentry is one of the most powerful characters and therefore also one of the most dangerous. Not just for the villains, but He’s also a huge threat to our superheroes and the world in general. His alter ego, Bob Reynols, is an alcoholic who also suffers from psychotic problems, which makes him very easy to manipulate and thus take it to the side you want. Of course, this gives rise to both heroes and villains wanting to enlist their services to use the great power within them.

