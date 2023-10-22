When everything seemed over, here was the sensational surprise. The Ferrari SF-23 number 16, that of Charles Leclerc, and the Mercedes W14 number 44, that of Lewis Hamilton, are the subject of evaluations by the college of sports commissioners following the report of Jo Bauer, technical delegate of the FIA ​​who inspected the two single-seaters.

In document 60 issued at 5.28pm in Austin, Jo Bauer, technical delegate of the FIA, stated the following: “A physical inspection of the floor and skid was carried out on cars number 16 and 44.”

“The skates located in the area -825 ≥

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

The article in question states: “The thickness of the boards measured normally at the bottom surface shall be 10 millimeters (plus or minus) 0.2 millimeters and shall be uniform when new.”

“A minimum thickness of 9 millimeters will be accepted due to wear and compliance with this provision will be verified at the designated hole perimeters.” In short, the regulation states that the tolerance is one millimeter, and it would be due to wear during the race.

Bauer added in the note to pass the ball to the college of sports commissioners, because it will be up to them to make a decision on the possible – but probable – sanctions for Leclerc and Hamilton. Even disqualification from the United States Grand Prix cannot be ruled out.

Lewis Hamilton finished the race in second place, threatening Max Verstappen in the final laps for the win. Charles Leclerc, however, started from pole but, also due to an incorrect strategy, found himself finishing in sixth place, also overtaken by teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.

If both were to be disqualified, Ferrari would even benefit from the situation, recovering some points against Mercedes in the fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

One of the reasons that could have led the bottoms of the two single-seaters to be considered non-compliant with the technical regulations after Jo Bauer’s inspections is the bottom of the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, which has always been full of bumps although the track was recently resurfaced in turn 12 and from turn 14 to turn 16 precisely to try to alleviate the problem.

Max Verstappen himself, winner of today’s race, defined the track as a special stage of a rally and no longer compliant with the standards required by Formula 1.