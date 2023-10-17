Sengül has told her ex-husband that she does not want him to have problems with Gönül for coming to her house so frequently to visit the baby. Orhan, who has not forgotten the scene his wife made not long ago, jumps at his ex-wife and confesses that things are not going well between Afra’s mother and him.

“I’m tired of him behaving like this,” says Aybike’s father. Sengül then recommends that she not return to his house, words that do not please Orhan and cause him to explode.

Afterwards, they both get into a heated argument in which Ogulcan’s mother blames her ex-husband for how quickly she married Gönül. However, seeing how affected Orhan is, Sengül decides to soften the situation: “That’s your wife.”

“She will be my wife, but you are also my family,” says Aybike’s father and his ex-wife cannot help but be moved by those words. Sengül leaves the scene with a silly excuse and says to herself: “She still loves me.” Will they get back together at some point?

