SEMARANG VOICE – The TPI Semarang Class I Immigration Office received a working visit from the Director General of Immigration of the Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Silmy Karim.

He was accompanied by the Director of Immigration Stay Permits Heru Tjondro, Head of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights for Central Java Tejo Harwanto, Head of the Central Java Immigration Division Is Edy Ekoputranto, and Kakanim Semarang Guntur Sahat Hamonangan.

Silmy Karim visited the residence permit service room and reviewed the progress of the renovation of the Semarang Immigration Office. He will ensure that the renovation runs smoothly and on time.

The briefing activity began with a report from the Head of the TPI Semarang Class I Immigration Office.

In his report, Kakanim Semarang, Guntur Sahat Hamonangan conveyed the number of employees and VATPN, Kanim Semarang’s work area, achievements and innovations, performance achievements, amount of PNBP, and budget absorption.

In his briefing, the Director General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, expressed his appreciation regarding the innovations that have been created by the Semarang Immigration Office which are seen as a form of service that provides convenience for immigration service users.

“The authority of an organization is visible if we can carry out our duties and functions well,” said Silmy.

Therefore, Silmy Karim supports Kanim Semarang’s goal of upgrading his class to Kanimsus so that his office facilities become more complete.

“If our facilities are more complete, our performance in serving the community will be more optimal and faster,” said the former President Director of PT. Karakatau Steel.

He is determined to make Indonesian Immigration better with maximum performance and improving quality in several sectors. One of them is reducing regulations that make it difficult for applicants for immigration services.

“Difficult regulations must be cut according to the President’s direction, that’s why in the latest immigration regulations, recommendations from other agencies are revoked,” said Silmy Karim.

He also introduced the new education visa which was issued this month. The hope is that this breakthrough can make Indonesia a global higher education destination.

“The old version of the education visa required a recommendation from the relevant ministry to be attached. Meanwhile, in the new version, it is sufficient to attach proof of student acceptance from an educational institution,” said the Director General of Immigration.

The event continued with a direct inspection of the new Semarang Immigration building construction area which is adjacent to the previously established Confiscated Goods Confiscation House (RUPBASAN).