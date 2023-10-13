After many years of asking for it, Sailor Moon fans will finally be able to have the series in physical format on their shelves thanks to Selecta Visión having obtained the distribution rights for the anime in Spain.

Although he anime has a growing presence in Spain, there are certain classic titles that fans still cannot include in their physical collection, such as Sailor Moon, a series whose distribution rights it has been fighting for. Select Vision for five long years.

But, as they say, better late than never, and the distributor has finally been able to launch the announcement confirming that Sailor Moon It will be distributed on DVD and Blu-Ray in Spain and they hope that the first box can go on sale this year.

Everything we know about the launch of Sailor Moon in Spain

Although they have not yet reported all the details, they have shared some interesting information about this physical edition of Sailor Moon.

At the moment it has been confirmed that the collection of Sailor Moon it will consist of five boxesthe first part of which they hope to go on sale in November and for it to be available to fans in time for the Barcelona Manga Fair.

Although they have not specified the number of episodes in each pack, if we look closely at the provisional sample that they have revealed of the first box (you can take a look at the video below), we can see that said pack contains the first 46 episodes of the anime, that is, the entire first part of Sailor Moon will be included.

Therefore, each of the five boxes will be made up of the five parts that make up the series, that is, Sailor Moon (46 episodes), Sailor Moon R (43 episodes), Sailor Moon S (38 episodes), Sailor Moon SuperS (39 episodes) and Sailor Moon Sailor Stars (34 episodes).

This is appreciated, since there have been cases with certain anime series (whether with Selecta or with any other distributor) in which the episodes in each pack have been reduced and everything was not always one hundred percent complete.

As for the language, Selecta Visión has confirmed that there will be all the dubbing that existed when the series was broadcast on television, that is, Spanish, Catalan and Galician. Of course, the original version in Japanese with Spanish subtitles will not be missing in case you are interested in seeing it in its official language.

As in other collections such as Dragon Ball or Naruto, Selecta Visión has announced that there will be a subscription method so that no fan is left without their Sailor Moon pack. But be careful, because if you subscribe you will receive juicy limited edition gifts (which they have not yet revealed), so the subscription places are going to be very limited.

Starting next week you will be able to make a reservation Sailor Moon and, if everything goes as planned by Selecta Visión, the first box of the series will be available in November 2023. What do you think of Sailor Moon finally arriving in physical format?