It seems like it was yesterday when SEGA released Sonic Frontiers, but in reality it’s almost been a year. This title was one that took SEGA a long time, but it seems it won’t take that long for the company to release new games in the series. This week Sonic Superstars will go on sale and clues indicate that there is a new game scheduled for next year.

Sonic fans should be very happy, because in recent years SEGA has offered them a lot of hedgehog content not only in the form of video games, but multimedia in general: Sonic Prime, Sonic Superstars, Sonic Origins Plus, Sonic Frontiers (including DLC) and Tails Tube episodes.

When is the next new Sonic game coming out?

Well, this flow of content will not stop, since we already know that in 2024 the new live-action series focused on Knuckles will be released, in addition to Sonic 3: The Movie, but these would not be the only projects of SEGA’s mascot for next year.

Also in development would be Sonic Prime Season 3, which was confirmed a few weeks ago. Not to mention new episodes of the YouTube series Tails Tube, which premiere quarterly.

As for video games, the calendar looks very exciting, since not only DLC for Sonic Superstars would be in development, but also 2 new games in the franchise. We know this thanks to a supposed internal Sonic Team slide that was leaked (via reddit, Twitter). It is noteworthy that the material is no longer available.

According to the details, there would be 2 new Sonic games, still without an official name. One of them would be for mobile phones and the other would apparently be conventional (for consoles and PC).

Not much information is offered, but apparently there will be some kind of prologue that will be released before the release of the title, something that is not surprising considering that SEGA has done this with Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Superstars.

Of course, we recommend that you take this information as something unofficial, since so far neither SEGA nor the Sonic Team have revealed their plans or commented on this leaked information.

Will SEGA finally release a new Sonic Adventures?

