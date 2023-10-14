Sega and Sonic have been hand in hand for decades, so it is not strange to think about 2023 and 2024 together. What is rare is to see leaked plans for the blue hedgehog’s supposed future on consoles, computers and even mobile phones; with some new adaptations.

Future plans would have been leaked Sega for with Sonic in PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch y mobiles con Android e iOSwhere there would be spin-off of Knucklesmore Sonic Prime and a new game for smartphones.

It is obvious that the Sonic Team franchise still has a lot to announce after the recent Sonic Superstars and having concluded Sonic Frontiers with the third free DLC, titled The Final Horizon.

But a recent leak from the company would have revealed many other planned projects in video games – still unannounced – as well as others in series and movies.

An alleged Sega PowerPoint presentation – now deleted and described by Twisted Voxel – reveals just how much the game is going to offer. Sonic saga for next 2024.

Among the plans that could be seen in movies and series was the premiere of a Knuckles spin-off and the season three of Sonic Prime for the first quarter of 2024.

It is also mentioned that they want bring Sonic 3: The Movie to theaters by December 2024after the successes of Sonic: The Movie and Sonic 2: The Movie on the big screen.

But the games would not have ended, far from it.

There was talk of a DLC para Sonic SuperStarsand new mobile game in spring 2024 and an unannounced one for Christmas of the same year; All of this would be based on the franchise and the latter would be from a new main installment.

Along with the upcoming third movie and this aforementioned television series, there are many reasons for the Sonic fans are getting excited for next year 2024.

According to the aforementioned media, this possible animated prologue before the new game on Christmas 2024 goes according to what Takashi Iizuka said as producer of the saga; He himself wanted to make games and other audiovisual products coincide.

“Very good move by a Sonic Team that has managed to offer the sensations that veteran fans wanted, but with modern incentives and features. It shines almost as bright as a Chaos Emerald,” we said in the Sonic Superstars analysis.

Now it only remains to be seen whether or not this “interesting coincidence” of arriving the same month as Super Mario Bros: Wonder affects the sales of one or the other game at its launch.

