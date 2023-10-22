We have good news coming from SEGA and Atlus. Apparently, they have launched a new promotion with offers in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Offers on Nintendo Switch

Offers have been announced for now only for Europe and Americaand you can take advantage of them until November 4, 2023. However, if you do not have a European or American account and are interested in an offer, you can find our tutorial to access the eShop in any territory at this link.

Here you have them, with really tempting discounts:

Juego

Precio Actual

Precio Anterior

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

$23.99

$59.99

Catherine: Full Body

$12.49

$49.99

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

$23.99

$59.99

Etrian Odyssey HD

$23.99

$39.99

Etrian Odyssey II HD

$23.99

$39.99

Etrian Odyssey III HD

$23.99

$39.99

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

$47.99

$79.99

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix

$19.69

$39.39

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

$29.99

$59.99

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

$7.99

$39.99

Persona 3 Portable

$13.99

$19.99

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

$14.99

$29.99

Persona 4 Golden

$13.99

$19.99

Persona 5 Royal

$35.99

$59.99

Persona 5 Strikers

$17.99

$59.99

Puyo Puyo Champions

$3.49

$9.99

Puyo Puyo Tetris

$9.99

$19.99

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

$9.99

$39.99

Rock of Ages 2

$3.74

$14.99

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

$27.99

$39.99

SEGA Ages Alex Kidd in Miracle World

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Columns II

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages G-LOC Air Battle

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Gain Ground

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Herzog Zwei

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Ichidant-R

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Out Run

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Phantasy Star

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo 2

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Space Harrier

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Thunder Force AC

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Virtua Racing

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Ages Wonder Boy: Monster Land

$3.19

$7.99

SEGA Genesis Classics

$7.49

$29.99

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster

$19.99

$49.99

Shin Megami Tensei V

$29.99

$59.99

SolSeraph

$3.74

$14.99

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

$15.99

$39.99

Sonic Forces

$9.99

$19.99

Sonic Mania

$9.99

$19.99

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

$7.49

$29.99

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

$15.99

$39.99

Two Point Campus

$13.49

$29.99

Valkyria Chronicles

$9.99

$19.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4

$7.49

$29.99

You can find them all on the official Nintendo website.

What do you think of these Switch offers? You can find more similar promotions from other companies at this link.

Fuente.