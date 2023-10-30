We know that Pilou Asbæk will be in Aquaman 2. But who is he playing? Now they have revealed very interesting details.

With the release of Aquaman 2 on the horizon, details about the film continue to trickle in. A recent leak may have finally shed light on the role that actor Pilou Asbæk will play in this highly anticipated sequel, and the news is surprising.

Production on Aquaman 2 has gone through multiple rounds of reshoots and changes, leaving fans constantly intrigued about what to expect from this highly anticipated film. Will it be good? Total disaster? We’ll check it out this Christmas. I really want him, and you?

What character will he play?

Pilou Asbæk, recognized for his role as Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones and Gage in Uncharted, had previously been linked to the character of Mongul, the tyrannical ruler of the Black City of Necrus, with a strong disdain for the surface inhabitants. This rivalry with Arthur Curry, the ruler of Atlantis, promised to be one of the central conflicts of the plot.

However, new leaks shared on the Reddit page have shed a completely different perspective. According to verified sources, Asbæk could play King Atlan’s brother, suggesting that his role will be limited to scenes from the past.

A pivotal character in Aquaman’s story, Atlan was the king of Atlantis before its sinking, and played a prominent role in defending Earth against Darkseid’s invasion. Arthur Curry finds the remains of him and the Trident from him in the previous Aquaman film. In the comics, Atlan’s brother Orin I plays a significant role in the subsequent events, leading to a war in Atlantis.

Aquaman 2

Does this mean Black Manta will be the only villain in the sequel? Uncertainty still looms, but these revelations add a new layer of mystery and excitement to the highly anticipated film.

Aquaman 2 will be released on December 22, 2023.