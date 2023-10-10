loading…

Former porn star Mia Khalifa supports Hamas’ attacks on Israel because she sees Palestinian suffering. Photo/Daily Star

NEW YORK CITY – Former porn star Mia Khalifa is in the spotlight of the United States (US) media after firmly declaring her support for Hamas following its spectacular attack on Israel.

The Lebanese-born woman even urged the Hamas militia to use cellphones to film “horizontally” their attacks on Israel.

He has long called Israel an apartheid state, and expressed his support for Hamas’ al-Aqsa Operation Storm which began last Saturday. Hamas’ surprise attack killed 900 Israelis.

“If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not side with Palestine, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in time,” wrote Khalifa in X, as quoted by the New York Post, Tuesday (10/10/2023 ).

In a separate post on X, Khalifa called the photo of Hamas fighters a “Renaissance painting.”

“Can someone tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to turn their phones upside down and film horizontally,” he wrote.

He also criticized Kylie Jenner for posting a since-deleted message to her Instagram account—which contained support for Israel.

“If true journalism existed, the next person Kylie Jenner spoke to would be asking for her opinion on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Israel. Don’t break eye contact until she can string together one coherent sentence because she’s eager to take a stand on her 400 million followers,” wrote Khalifa.

Since Saturday, Khalifa has reposted numerous posts to his 5 million X followers, defending the Hamas cause.

One of the statements, reposted to his account by influencer Kelbin, said the attack was “like the oppressed fighting the oppressor.”

Khalifa, who is banned from entering her home country of Lebanon, experienced tremendous—but not very profitable—success in the adult film industry in 2014.

This woman made headlines for claiming she received death threats from ISIS in 2018 over adult scenes she filmed wearing a hijab.

(but)