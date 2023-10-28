VPNs, or virtual private networks, are an increasingly popular tool for protecting your online privacy.

By routing your Internet traffic through a remote server, these services can hide your IP address and location, making it difficult for websites, advertisers, but especially hackers to track you.

In most countries, VPN use is completely legal. However, its legality may vary depending on where you are.

While these tools can hide some information about your activity, here, at this point, is where there are several questions about what you can really hide.

Do VPNs hide your mobile data consumption?

If you are looking to hide your mobile data consumption from your ISP or operator, this is where we must clarify a fundamental point.

Although VPNs are primarily intended to hide your web activity, they cannot completely hide your data consumption. Because?

The reason is that this tool does not change the amount of mobile data you consume, it simply hides what you are doing on the Internet, such as the websites you visit, for example.

This way, ISPs can know how much data you consume because of the way VPNs work. When you use them, your traffic is encrypted and routed through a remote server, which involves additional data transmission.

This transmission can increase data consumption by 15%, depending on the VPN you use and the type of traffic you generate.

Therefore, although your ISP or mobile operator cannot see the content of your traffic, they can measure the amount of data you consume when using a VPN.

What you can hide from your ISP with the use of a VPN

It is essential to mention that although a VPN cannot reduce or hide mobile data consumption, it can prevent your provider from knowing which web pages you visit.

In this way, it is useful to avoid some data control measures applied by ISPs and mobile phone companies.

The VPN will prevent your provider from reducing the speed of your Internet connection when you exceed the monthly data limit you have contracted, something that sounds quite attractive.

This tool is capable of helping you bypass all these restrictions, as it hides your activity on the web. On the contrary, If you are looking to hide your mobile data consumption from your ISP, a VPN is not the best solution.