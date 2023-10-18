New secrets were revealed about the disagreements between Victoria Alonso and Kevin Feige within the scandal at Marvel Studios.

If you remember, earlier this year Victoria Alonso was fired from Marvel Studios and put aside his role of vice president of the study. Recently revealed, Kevin Feige would also have had important disagreements with Alonso before his dismissal in March of this year.

After 17 years in the company, Alonso was fired while everyone wondered about Kevin Feige (CEO of Marvel Studios), who was not part of the measure but did not take any action in the matter.

Victoria Alonso at Marvel Studios

What happened to Victoria Alonso?

Thanks to the author Joanna Robinson and his new book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios”, we have new details about Victoria Alonso’s conflicts with Kevin Feige. Within the entire book, the entire story of the superhero studio is told.

“Alonso had broken one of Feige’s cardinal rules: not to speak publicly against the company”, is one of the main quotes Robinson writes in the book. Here he refers to the measure taken by the former vice president to speak publicly against the former CEO of DisneyBob Chapek. This, having passed on Feige’s suggestion to remain silent. In April 2022, Alonso spoke out against Chapek after he did not oppose Florida’s anti-LGBTQIA+ “Don’t Say Gay” bill that prevents discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Why didn’t Kevin Feige intervene?

After testifying against Bob Chapek, Alonso would have lost the privilege of being part of the MCU press part. Robinson’s book explains how Feige told Alsonso that there was “outperformed his role” and pushed her to “’Keep your head down’ and ‘get the job done’.”

Finally, Alonso also refused to follow instructions to remove LGBTQIA+ symbols from “Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.” to allow its launch in certain foreign markets. Measure that was done anyway. The dismissal occurred in March 2023 due to her work as a producer on the Oscar-nominated “Argentina, 1985” at the rival studio Amazon. which marked a breach of his contract with Disney.