A huge event is coming to Marvel, as they celebrate 40 years of Secret Wars, one of the great stories of these characters.

Marvel Comics is preparing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its iconic crossover event, Secret Wars, created by Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck and Bob Layton, with an amazing new addition: MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD. This new series promises to revive the excitement that this original saga brought to readers.

This story takes us back to the showdown on Battleworld, where Marvel’s mightiest heroes and villains battled over the incredible Beyonder. Leading this long-awaited revival is the renowned Tom DeFalco, former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics and editor of the original Secret Wars, who joins acclaimed artist Pat Olliffe to bring us a new adventure starring Spider-Man and the Human Torch.

Here we leave you the first preview.

Marvel fans will be able to enjoy the new covers and delve into the plot that follows the events after Spider-Man acquires his iconic black alien suit, a starting point for the creation of Venom. This sneak peek takes us back to iconic Secret Wars moments and hints at Spider-Man and the Human Torch’s clandestine mission.

Additionally, MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD is committed to unraveling a 40-year-old mystery, with the surprising appearance of characters never known to have fought in the original war. Issue #2 shows us the inclusion of villains like Baron Zemo, Hobgoblin, Electro, Constrictor and more in Battleworld. What connects them? The answer will reveal a fundamental part of the history of Marvel and its beloved line of Marvel Comics toys.

Marvel

Marvel

Marvel

Marvel

Those responsible reveal details of their work.

The creator of this sequel, Tom DeFalco, faced a monumental creative challenge, stating: “Pat Olliffe and I faced a daunting creative challenge… Forced to make a story that defined its unique place in the history of the Marvel Universe while examining the nascent relationship with his new black suit.” Editors Mark Basso and Drew Baumgartner drove this project, with DeFalco and Olliffe crafting a story that promises to impact readers and leave a lasting mark on the Marvel Universe.

Editor Mark Basso commented: “Whether you’ve never read the original comics or spent the ’80s poring over the comics as you battle with your Secret Wars figures and their Secret Shields… You’ll come away from this adventure with a complete story and, “If you are a long-time fan, an even greater understanding of the characters and what is at stake in this great war.”

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS set the standard for Marvel Comics events, and BATTLEWORLD promises to honor that legacy. Don’t miss this exciting new addition to the Marvel Universe when it hits shelves next month!