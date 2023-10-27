The Gaza Strip is a patch of land measuring 365 square kilometers inhabited by more than 2 million people, nestled between the Mediterranean Sea to the west, Egypt to the south and Israel to the east and north. It is considered one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with around 20 thousand inhabitants per square kilometre. Narrow alleys, shortcuts, streets that diverge into secondary side streets: a dense network of passages not indicated on the maps that make the strip an open-air labyrinth.

Since 2006, Israeli forces have maintained a total embargo on coastal territory, by sea and air as well as supply crossings that are often closed or severely restricted, such as the Rafah crossing, which is open for short periods. Around 80% of the population lives thanks to foreign humanitarian aid and living conditions are extremely precarious as reported by the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Aid (Unocha). Materials useful for construction such as iron and cement, however, enter Gaza in reduced quantities for fear that they will be used for the construction of military structures useful to Palestinian armed groups, such as tunnels.

Risks from underground

Under the strip, there is a complex network of passages, tunnels and hiding places; according to a 2015 report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), there were more than 1,532 tunnels that ran under the strip until 2013 to mitigate the impact of the blockade on Gaza. The exact total extension of the tunnels is not known, but they are rooted in an almost mirror image of the city and can be up to 80 meters deep underground. They are scattered all over the coast and inland: from Rafah to the north of Gaza, from the sea to the Israeli settlements. And it is precisely their extension and rapid use that allowed the Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, to take Israeli troops by surprise on October 7 during their attack on Israeli settlements.

The first tunnels were built around the 1990s, and then expanded after both the first and second intifada, allowing the passage of food, weapons and money. Through the city of Rafah the tunnels cross the Egyptian crossing to end in the Palestinian-controlled area. Over the years, dozens of tunnels on the border with Egypt have been destroyed by Cairo at Israel’s request but have promptly reappeared within an intense traffic of goods, materials and ammunition between Egyptian tribes and Palestinians.

The tunnels in Gaza are not all the same, there are those used for the passage between Egypt and Gaza, which have a general supply function and those for exclusively military use. The latter are further divided into three types. The former are used as warehouses where the al Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, hide military equipment. The latter are dedicated to the confinement and management of prisoners. The third ones, which are considered operational tunnels in the strict sense, serve for the movement of Palestinian paramilitaries in and out of the strip, to carry out operations to attack Israel or as places of refuge from the bombing of Tel Aviv. It is within these last tunnels that the military command of Hamas is concentrated: reinforced concrete rooms with separate telephone lines, meeting rooms, as reported in a documentary by the Arab TV Al Jazeera. This division of command centers makes it difficult for Israel to suffocate Hamas, despite the ongoing targeted assassinations of the movement’s leaders inside the Gaza Strip. The military wing of Hamas is in fact present and active in the tunnels of Gaza while its political leadership is divided between Amman, Beirut and Doha.

Mutual threats

In the event of a ground invasion by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, the tunnels could transform into dangerous and deadly traps and hubs for possible encirclement within an urban armed clash where house-to-house fighting will have to take place, street by street within a ghostly territory full of rubble, it will be “close combat”: a close, hand-to-hand war. And although Israeli troops are capable of fighting in urban territories such as in the West Bank, clashing with such an elusive enemy who enjoys the support of an important part of the local population will not be easy at all and the risk is of suffering huge losses or of ending up hostages in the dense network of tunnels that branch out underground as already happened with the soldier Gilat Shalit, captured in June 2006 and released only after 5 years in exchange for the release by the Israeli authorities of 1,000 Hamas militiamen.

Abu Ubayda, the military spokesman of Hamas, in a recent statement invited the Israeli army to invade Gaza: “Hell awaits you,” he declared. On the opposite front, the spokesman for the Tel-Aviv army, Daniel Hajari, stated that the operations useful for a land intervention, necessary to eliminate Hamas, are not stopping: men and vehicles are massing ready to attack the Strip, where in the last few hours heavy bombing by the Israeli air force continues to be recorded as well as the launch of missiles towards Tel Aviv and Sderot. The ongoing conflict has so far caused the deaths of 3,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, while 1,400 Israeli victims have been confirmed by the Tel Aviv authorities. The Israeli authorities are imposing a forced displacement of civilians towards the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt, according to Amnesty International, the Israeli army’s order to the civilian population to “evacuate” towards the south of the Gaza Strip cannot be considered a valid warning and represents a forced displacement of a civilian population, therefore a violation of international humanitarian law.