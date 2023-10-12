Warner raises the stakes for its big movie for this Christmas in the second trailer for Wonka.

Willy Wonka is one of the most popular characters in Roald Dahl’s bibliography. Actors of indisputable talent such as Johnny Depp y Gene Wilder They have had the pleasure of interpreting it on the big screen with impressive staging.

He will join them this year Timothée Chalamet (Little Women) in Wonkathe movie of Paul King (Paddington) which will explore the origins of Roald Dahl’s character and how he met the enigmatic and diligent Oompa-Loompas who, one day, will run their factory.

But the cast doesn’t end with the Dune star, as they complete him Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Davis, Matt Lucas, Simon Farnaby y Mathew Baynton.

As a prequel, Wonka is a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or, if you prefer the classics, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Wonka brings a spectacular staging for this Christmas

If you go to the top of this article, you will find the second Wonka trailer completely in Spanish to enjoy the premise of the film.

As we can see, Willy Wonka’s chocolate adventure is not without obstacles and, like everything in this life, he encounters opposition from those who do not want his sweets to be available to anyone. Social classes and the whims of the wealthy are an integral part of Dahl’s story, and they remain alive in this new iteration of Wonka.

Wonka is Warner’s main bet for this Christmas after a year that has had its shadows with DC, but its bright lights with Barbie when it comes to the box office.

The fantastic staging of the Timothée Chalamet film It promises to be one of the big events starting December 6, when it premieres in theaters throughout Spain.