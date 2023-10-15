The celebration for the return of the Rally Città di Bassano in tricolor colors turned into a jubilation for Simone Campedelli and Tania Canton, winners of the 2023 Italian Asphalt Rally Championship.

A chase lasting six months and seven stages for the rider from Cesena, who set off to defend the title after winning it a year ago and was forced to chase Campione’s confirmation until the last stage on the Vicenza asphalt, where he made the decisive push, making the race is his, and with it also the new Asfalto championship.

It was the only way, winning in Bassano to win the title, to stay ahead of the rivals of an entire season, Stefano Albertini with Danilo Fappani, in a duel between the Skoda Fabia Rally2 which has made this championship appreciated as the most competitive ever. Italy. Two talents always paired at the top, protagonists of a sprint that ended only at the last meter of the last special stage.

Campedelli, a driver from Romagna born in ’87, won on the Skoda Fabia prepared by Step Five Motorsport and with Pirelli tyres, also involved in the European Championship, who won his sixth Italian title, added to the one in CIRA 2022, at the Asfalto 2017 in the CIR (today’s CIR Promozione), the Two Wheel Drive title in 2012 and the Junior title in 2011, as well as the first Terra Rally Trophy won at the start in 2007.

What made the difference were the two victories achieved in the only two races that counted more points than all of them by virtue of the maximum scoring coefficient, in Salento and now in Bassano, which allowed Campedelli-Canton to close the championship with just 3 points more than Albertini-Fappani. 11.6 seconds separated the two Skodas at the finish line, which forced the duo from Brescia to second place both in the race and in the championship, despite having won more rallies, three against two.

Andrea Mabellini, Virginia Lenzi, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

Photo by: ACI Sport

Completing the podium in Piazza Libertà, in the heart of Bassano del Grappa, was a third Skoda driven by Andrea Mabellini and Virginia Lenzi, excellent interpreters of the season finale in the CIRA after their excellent participation in the European Championship, third this time by just 2 tenths behind Albertini-Fappani.

Even the first tests of the Vicenza stage seemed to propose a new balanced head-to-head between Campedelli and Albertini, but Mabellini immediately tried to make a run for himself, gaining the top spot first in the bedlam of the Mundialito Veneto, along the hot hairpin bends of the test ” Rubbio” completely enveloped by the warmth of thousands of spectators.

An atmosphere of times gone by, with lights on, horns and smoke bombs which ignited the dispute and postponed the hostilities to Saturday, on the other 8 special stages along 4 classic sections, “Campo Croce”, “Monte Grappa”, “Valstagna” and again “Rubbio”, on the slopes of Monte Grappa.

After an initial advantage in the evening test in favor of Campedelli in the championship duel, Albertini’s response was not long in coming, and then arrived in the first timed section of the second day where he placed and took a 3” margin over the opponent. From then on, when the pace increased and the tests became more intense and guided, Stefano Albertini was missing something, also due to some physical problems, which left his rival inertia test after test. Simone Campedelli wasn’t waiting for anything else, he immediately overtook and consolidated his lead until returning to Bassano as the winner.

The twist came when the other Brescian Andrea Mabellini, on the Delta Rally Skoda fitted with MRF Tyres, while he seemed headed towards the second Italian victory of the season, broke the left rear rim in a cut, 4km from the end of the SS 6, which caused him to lose 18.5” and dropped him to third place.

Stefano Albertini, Danilo Fappani, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

Photo by: ACI Sport

The season finale was also tarnished by bad luck for Corrado Fontana and Nicola Arena, still among the most popular in the Championship on the Hyundai i20 WRC, with Michelin tyres, but fourth in Bassano, 14.2” from the top. The Como native struggled throughout the race due to brake problems, which prevented him from pushing hard and aiming for success. Despite this, the man from Como did not stop honoring the championship or demonstrating his value, also indomitable signing the scratch on the SS6 “Santa Croce”.

A result that confirms Fontana-Arena as the third force of the championship, also in the general classification. Giuseppe Testa from Molise closed in fifth position, 40” from the top, with Nicolò Lazzarini on another Skoda Fabia, who slipped back a few positions at the end of the first lap due to a spin in the chicane on the PS “Rubbio” which caused him to lose approximately 16”.

Then on the last repetition of the same test he took revenge, taking the last scratch of the season. For the driver from Cercemaggiore, this placing was still worth the race victory for CRZ which, all things considered, gave him the 3rd Zone Rally Cup.

A success that adds to the one already achieved in the 7th Zone which puts him forward for a leading role in the next 2023 ACI Sport Italian Rally Cup National Final, scheduled for the end of the month in the Lazio Rally in Cassino.

Paolo Oriella, a local rider with well-known qualities who put all the protagonists of the Italian championship in difficulty, went in sixth place just in the last kilometers before arriving in his native Bassano. The driver on another Skoda Fabia and with the notes of Sandra Tommasini in fact signed the scratch on both passages of the “Valstagna”, the test known as the “University of rallies”, for him instead simply known as the home road.

Oriella arrived in Piazza Libertà with only 2.2” of delay from Testa, all suffered in the last special where the Molise native put on a show. Another face from Vicenza known for the tricolo, Manuela Sossella, occupied the seventh position after having dueled for a long time with several fellow citizens.

The local driver paired with Gabriele Falzone on a Hyundai I20 had started strongly in the night-time “Rubbio”, and defended himself at the end with a 4.9” advantage over the other Vicenza native Giovanni Costenaro navigated by Matteo Gambasin, eighth with a Skoda Evo. The young driver from Marostica, already a winner with the historic Bassano cars, managed to put Alberto Roveta and Nicolò Gonella behind by just 2.7”, finishing ninth with a delay of 1’28.9 from the top.

The highly acclaimed driver from Marostica, the “Flying Red” Alessandro Battaglin navigated by Elsa Dal Dosso, aboard a Hyundai I20, closed the top ten positions. With Battaglin there are five local drivers in the top ten positions, demonstrating how knowledge of the roads and their inversions is essential to make a difference in a race like the Bassano Rally.

In the Veneto Mundialito, together with CIRA, the ACI Sport Cups which animate the Asfalto tricolor also closed. In the 4WD, after an all-attack race on their Citroen DS3 N5, Devis Ravanelli and Fabrizio Handel emerged victorious, with a masterful performance which, thanks to the increased coefficient, saw them leap into the lead on the last round.

Among the Two Drive Wheels, however, the seasonal dominance of Gianluca Saresera was not affected, who despite the race victory of Lorenzo Grani and Samanta Grossi (18th overall), snatched the “full forward” Cup on a shared Peugeot 208 together with Daniel Taufer.

Despite Battaglin’s record in Bassano among the over 55s, in the end given the 3 excellent results during the season, it is the gentleman driver “Pedro” who wins the ACI Sport Over 55 Cup; however, the driver of the Skoda RS was forced to retire on SS6. Satisfaction in Bassano for Manuel Lesa, who with the clear victory in class N2 on Peugeot 106 with the notes of Yari Constantin, took home the ACI Sport Two Wheel Drive Under 25 Cup.

ABSOLUTE RALLY CITY OF BASSANO RANKING

1. CAMPEDELLI-CANTON (SKODA FABIA RALLY2 EVO) in 58’08.0; 2. ALBERTINI-FAPPANI (SKODA FABIA R5 EVO) at 11.6; 3. MABELLINI-LENZI (SKODA FABIA RALLY2 EVO) at 11.8; 4. FONTANA-ARENA (HYUNDAI NEW i20 WRC) at 14.2; 5. TESTA-LAZZARINI (SKODA FABIA R5) at 40.0; 6. ORIELLA-TOMMASINI (SKODA FABIA R5 EVO) at 42.2; 7. SOSSELLA-FALZONE (HYUNDAI i20 N) at 1’21.3; 8. COSTENARO-GAMBASIN (SKODA FABIA RALLY2 EVO) at 1’26.2; 9. ROVETA-GONELLA (SKODA FABIA R5 EVO) at 1’28.9; 10. BATTAGLIN-DAL DOSSO (HYUNDAI NEW i20 R5) at 1’42.2

ITALIAN ASPHALT RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING

1. Campedelli 81pt; 2. Albertini 78pts; 3. C. Fontana 60pt; 4. Staple 44.5pt; 5. Head 40pt; 6. Rossetti, Mabellini 30pt; 8. Pedersoli 28pts; 9. Sossella 13pt; 10. Andriolo 8.5pt;