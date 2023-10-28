Second Hand, Vinted working towards listing. Morgan Stanley bank jumps on board

Vinted aims for stock market listing, according to the Financial Times; according to which the well-known second hand company – valued at 3.5 billion euros in 2021 – would stand studying the options with Morgan Stanley possible for its capital structure, in view of a potential IPO. Also under consideration sale of existing shares and a secondary share sale worth over €200 million. For now the project is still in its embryonic stage, but the sale of secondary shares – explains the Financial Times – “could enhance the value of the company with a premium compared to its previous valuation and help generate liquidity for the first investors”.

As Pambianco reports, the Lithuania-based startup was founded in 2008 and today it is among the main second-hand marketplaces in Europe. Led by CEO Thomas Plantenga, Vinted could also choose to maintain the current capital structure, in relation to the uncertain economic context. In the 2022 Vinted generated revenues of 370.2 million euros, +51 percent. Pre-tax losses reduced to 47 million, compared to 118.2 million in 2021. In 2019 the platform, born as a tool for exchanging clothes, became the first Lithuanian unicorn, reaching a market value of one billion dollars .

According to data released by ThredUp, the second hand clothing market, which today is worth 177 billion dollars (167.5 billion euros), it is expected to almost double in size by 2027, with a faster growth rate than, for example, fast fashion. Among those who have bet on Vintend with funding rounds are venture capital firms Eqt, Accel, Burda, Lightspeed and Sprints.

