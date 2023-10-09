The second-hand market in September closed on a positive note compared to the same month last year. Getting to the heart of the data, the transfers of ownership of motorcycles, net of mini-transfers, resulted in an increase of 7.7% compared to September 2022. Speaking of figures, in the month of September there were 53,868 changes of ownership related to two wheels, compared to 50,020 in September 2022.

Evaluating the first nine months of 2023, the sum of ownership changes is unfortunately negative (albeit slightly) when compared with the period January-September 2022. transfers of ownership of two-wheeled vehicles show a decrease of 1.4% In figures this translates into 488,398 changes of ownership in 2023 compared to 495,333 in 2022.

Radiations were negative, recording a decrease of 7.8% in the month just ended. compared to September 2022. In numbers, there were 9,438 motorcycle accidents, compared to 10,240 in the same period last year. Also negative, but very little, is the radiation trend in the first nine months of 2023, -0.1%: we are talking about 86,839 radiations in 2023 compared to 86,911 in 2022.

Data: monthly bulletin “Auto-Trend”, the statistical analysis carried out by the Automobile Club of Italy on PRA data.