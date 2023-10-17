Systemic Reaction announced the cessation of development of Second Extinction, the online dinosaur shooter currently in Early Access on Steam and in the Game Preview program on Xbox. This means that version 1.0 of the game will never see the light of daywhile buyers are left with a handful of flies.

In the communicated there is no mention of the possibility of compensationso much so that a developer intervened in a discussion on the Steam forum confirmed that refunds will be given according to the platform’s normal guidelines, infuriating users. Among other things it must be said that the last update of Second Extinction dates back to March 15, 2022more than a year and a half ago, a time during which Systemic Reaction never showed up with players.

A bad situation, therefore, so much so that it is among the Steam reviews That on the market of the platform many are accusing the developers of Second Extinction of having run away with the cash. In the meantime, the development team makes it known that the servers will remain active until next year, allowing players to continue enjoying the product for a few months. The definitive date of closure of the servers has not been communicated. We remember that Systemic Reaction is a subsidiary of Avalanche Studios Group, the Just Cause company so to speak. We would like to point out that the parent company has not provided any comment on the matter.

