loading…

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and then-US President Donald Trump react to the crowd during a visit to Bakersfield, California, February 19, 2020. Photo/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON – Former President of the United States (US) Donald Trump emphasized his willingness to make decisions as chairman of the House of Representatives (DPR) for a while.

The proposal appears to fill the vacant position of House speaker until Republican lawmakers can agree on a long-term legislative leader from the party.

Trump told Fox News Digital on Thursday (5/10/2023) that he would fill the role of interim House speaker if needed.

“I was asked to speak as a unifier because I have many friends in Congress,” he said.

“If they don’t get the vote, they ask me if I would consider being chairman until they get someone for a longer term, because I’m running for president,” Trump said.

Lawmakers are expected to vote next week to choose a replacement for Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted on Tuesday in the first ouster of a House speaker in US history.

Voting for Trump would put the former president in charge of the legislative agenda in the Republican-controlled chamber, even as he is polled as the leading candidate for the party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

The former president made his comments amid media reports that he is planning a visit to Washington next week to meet with Republican lawmakers and possibly throw his hat in the ring for House speaker.

Politico and other media reported Thursday that Trump was expected to stop in Washington on Tuesday, among his presidential campaign events scheduled for Monday in New Hampshire and Wednesday in Florida.