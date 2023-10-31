Defective Takata airbags make an appearance again in our country. This year, some manufacturers are recalling their vehicles due to a airbag failure from this provider. BMW, Audi or Skoda were some of the models that had been recalled this 2023.

This time it is Seat that, alerts the OCU, calls its owners to its workshops. Specifically, it is the drivers of Seat León, Ateca, Ibiza, Alhambra and Toledo manufactured between 2009 and 2017 who have to check if their car is affected.

To clarify if it is necessary to go to the workshop, Seat has this website where you can quickly and easily check if your car is affected. To check it, it is as simple as entering the chassis number (VIN) and the country where the vehicle was purchased. Instantly, the Seat website will urge us to go to the workshop if necessary.

What’s wrong with Takata airbags?

The problem with Takata airbags is that it has been proven that the gas generators that fill the bags in the event of an accident can be defective, especially when the car has been subjected to harsh conditions of heat and humidity.

Defective Takata airbags generate excessive pressure upon deployment and can cause the casing to explode. That is, the driver can receive shrapnel in the event of an accident, something especially serious and which can cause serious injuries and even death.

The Japanese company Takata went bankrupt in 2017 as a result of this scandal. That is, for a decade the manufacturers to whom Takata supplied these airbags they have been calling for review to the affected vehicles. As it is clear from which date the airbag shows defective behavior, the campaigns are repeated over time.

As we said, this year BMW, Audi and Skoda have recalled their cars. Now it’s up to Seat, whose campaign is focused on cars manufactured between 2012 and 2017, according to the OCU. But, as we say, they are recalls that are repeated and, for this reason, on the Seat website they encourage drivers who purchased one of their models between 2009 and 2017 to check if their car is affected.

The objective with these repeated recalls over time is to replace all defective airbags that may be in circulation. In this case, the OCU estimates that Seat’s call could affect around 300,000 vehicles.

How should I act if my car is affected

If your car is affected by this manufacturing defect, the company and the DGT will contact you by letter, explaining the defect, the possible consequences and requesting that the driver verify whether their vehicle may be affected.

In this case, the driver can contact the company and, if the change is necessary, an appointment will be made for the repair. In that case, the company may have to order the necessary parts for the exchange and the appointment will be delayed for a time that may vary.

Once the driver has an agreed appointment, he must go to the workshop where the repair should be carried out in the approximate time specified in the information letter.

Of course, we must not lose sight of locating the owner of a vehicle purchased on the second hand it’s more complicated. Therefore, if we have a car that could be affected and we have not been called by letter, it is a good idea to check with the chassis number if we are one of those affected. The process can be carried out online but we can also contact an official workshop and have them confirm how we should act.

It should be remembered that these repairs due to failures of the vehicle itself must be solved by the company completely free of charge, despite having exceeded the car’s warranty.

